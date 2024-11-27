It sounds like Saltburn star Barry Keoghan will star as Ringo Starr in Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Starr was asked for his thoughts on Keoghan playing him in the Beatles biopics. He seemed optimistic about the idea of the actor playing him.

“I think it's great,” said Starr. “And I believe he's somewhere taking drum lessons — I hope not too many.”

The upcoming Beatles biopics

Starr's comments seemingly confirm previous reports that Keoghan would play him in the movies. Jeff Sneider of The InSneider first reported Keoghan's involvement.

Additionally, Paul Mescal, Harris Dickinson, and Charlie Rowe were names thrown around to play Paul McCartney, John Lennon, and George Harrison, respectively. However, a new report states that Fantastic Four: First Steps star Joseph Quinn could be eyed for the biopics instead of Rowe.

Speaking to ClutchPoints at the Gladiator II junket, Mescal also seemed enthusiastic about potentially joining the project. He stated that he is “so curious to see who's going to be involved and what those scripts are going to look like.”

After stating that, he then added, “fundamentally,” which indicates he may have said too much. Hopefully, we get more casting confirmations in the near future.

Sam Mendes' Beatles biopics are an ambitious project. There will be four movies, each one depicting a story from the band member's life.

Who is Ringo Starr actor Barry Keoghan?

Potential Beatles biopics star and Ringo Starr actor Barry Keoghan is an Oscar-nominated actor best known for his role in Saltburn. He first gained notoriety for starring in Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk in 2017. Earlier that same year, he also starred in Yorgos Lanthimos's The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

He subsequently starred in The Green Knight, Eternals, The Batman, and Saltburn in the following years. His first Oscar-nominated performance came in Martin McDonagh's The Banshees of Inisherin. He played Dominic Kearney and acted alongside Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson.

In 2024, Keoghan starred in two movies, Bird and Bring Them Down. The latter premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 8.

Additionally, Keoghan starred in several episodes of Masters of the Air. The Apple TV+ series is based on the 2007 book of the same name. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, and Anthony Boyle also starred in it.

He also had roles in music videos for his girlfriend, Sabrina Carpenter, and Fontaines D.C. Keoghan appeared in the music videos of “Please Please Please” and “Bug.”