One of the stars of Marvel's upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps is being eyed to play George Harrison in the upcoming Beatles biopics.

According to Jeff Sneider of The InSneider, Joseph Quinn is now being eyed to play Harrison now in Beatles biopics from Sam Mendes. Previously, Charlie Rowe (Gigi & Nate) was named as a potential actor to play the “Here Comes the Sun” singer.

Additionally, Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, and Harris Dickinson were rumored to be eyed for Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon, respectively. It is unclear if they remain a part of the rumored cast.

Previously, The Sun reported Quinn's potential involvement in the Beatles biopics. A source told them, “It's a massive role, but Sam is delighted to have him on board.”

Sooner or later, the cast of Mendes' Beatles biopics will come together, no pun intended. Each movie will depict a story about a different member of the Fab Four.

Who is Fantastic Four star Joseph Quinn?

Potential Beatles biopics star and George Harrison actor Joseph Quinn is best known for his roles in Stranger Things and Fantastic Four. He played Eddie Munson in the fourth season of Netflix's Stranger Things in 2022. Soon, he will play Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Fantastic Four: First Steps.

He first gained notoriety for playing Arthur Havisham in Dickensian. He subsequently appeared in episodes of Game of Thrones, Howards End, and Les Miséreables.

His big screen debut came in 2018, appearing in Overlord. Quinn has since starred in blockbuster projects such as A Quiet Place: Day One and Gladiator II.

The upcoming Beatles biopics

Sam Mendes will soon direct four movies about the Beatles. Each one will presumably chronicle a different part of the focal member's career in the band.

The Beatles are one of the biggest rock bands of all time. They were together from 1960-70 and released hit albums like A Hard Day's Night, Rubber Soul, Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, Abbey Road, and Let It Be.

Unfortunately, only two members of the band are still alive, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr. Both still make music and tour the world, playing iconic Beatles songs during their concerts.

John Lennon passed away on December 8, 1980, after being killed outside of his apartment building in New York City. Mark David Chapman was responsible for the death. George Harrison passed away on November 29, 2001, at 58 years old.

Still, the Beatles released their final song, “Now and Then,” in 2023. It originated from one of Lennon's demos. Previously, McCartney, Starr, and Harrison finished and recorded “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love” for their Anthology albums.

A third demo, “Now and Then,” was abandoned during the sessions. Years later, McCartney and Starr finished the song and released it on November 2, 2023. “Love Me Do,” the Beatles' first single, was released with it as a double A-side.