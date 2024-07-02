It's showtime! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to open the Venice Film Festival.

The festival's website announced the highly anticipated Tim Burton sequel starring Michael Keaton will have its world premiere at the fest. It will premiere on August 28th at the Sala Grande at the Palazzo del Cinema.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to premiere at Venice Film Festival

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton's cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time,” Alberto Barbera, Venice artist director, said. “The Venice Biennale is honored and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm.”

“I'm very excited by this,” Burton said about appearing at the famous fest. “It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival.”

The new film is a sequel to the 1988 cult classic, which starred Keaton (Beetlejuice), Alec Baldwin (Adam Maitland), Geena Davis (Barbara Maitland), and Winona Ryder (Lydia). This new installment brings back Keaton and Ryder. Additionally, Catherine O'Hara will return as Delia Deetz. Newcomers will include Jenna Ortega as Astrid Deetz (Lydia's daughter) and Willem Dafoe as Wolf Jackson.

As for the new film, the official logline reads: “After an unexpected family tragedy, three generations of the Deetz family return home to Winter River. Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic, and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.”

Beyond the festival, the film is gearing up for merchandising like it did for the first film.

Keaton recently revealed to Empire how odd it is to see himself everywhere. “There's been so much merchandising of it, I had to drop back to where it started,” he said. “I had to go, ‘What was my unusual imagination even thinking about when I was developing it in the first place?' As opposed to seeing a coffee mug or a golf club cover [with Betelgeuse's face]. That was f—-ing weird. To be honest with you — I'm being very frank — it was off-putting, to look and go, ‘I don't want to look like all these little things, f–k that — what was the thing that started this?'”

No worries if you can't make it to the Venice Film Festival. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will be haunting theaters soon when it comes out on September 6. Watch out for those sandworms.