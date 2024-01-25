Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will team again soon after Air for Animals, a new film for Netflix.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon (Good Will Hunting) will team up again soon after their Air success. This time, the film will be distributed by Netflix.

A Netflix team-up

Netflix announced that it has acquired Affleck's next directorial feature, Animals. The film is being described as a “kidnapping thriller” with Damon being the only confirmed cast member.

Animals will be written by the duo of Connor McIntyre and Billy Ray. Affleck, Damon, and Dani Bernfeld of Artists Equity will produce the film. Brad Weston and Collin Creighton will also produce on behalf of MAKEREADY, who developed the project with FIFTH SEASON.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have worked together dating back to Good Will Hunting. Last year, Affleck directed Air, which they both starred in. The film made over $90 million at the box office and has been nominated for several awards this season. It chronicled the origins on the Air Jordan brand at Nike.

Throughout his career, Affleck has directed several films. He made his directorial debut with Gone Baby Gone and has also directed the likes of Argo, The Town, and Live by Night.

Damon had a huge 2023. Not only did he star in Affleck's Air, he also starred in Christopher Nolan's latest historical epic, Oppenheimer. The film was a smash hit at the box office, grossing over $950 million worldwide. It opened the same weekend as Greta Gerwig's Barbie, which made over $1.4 billion at the box office.

Oppenheimer will be a major player at the Oscars. The film was nominated for 13 Oscars at this year's awards ceremony including Best Picture.