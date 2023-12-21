Jennifer Lopez explains why she and Ben Affleck have PTSD

In a recent interview with Variety published on December 20, Jennifer Lopez opened up about her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck, shedding light on the challenges they faced during their initial relationship in the early 2000s. The 54-year-old singer, engaged and then separated from Affleck in the early aughts, revealed that both she and Affleck experienced PTSD from the intense scrutiny surrounding their first union, Instyle reports.

“We both have PTSD,” Lopez acknowledged, reflecting on the media attention that surrounded their relationship in 2002, leading to the eventual cancellation of their engagement. However, the couple, now older and wiser, has found a renewed perspective on life. Lopez emphasized the importance of staying true to oneself and not letting external opinions dictate their happiness.

Jennifer Lopez is set to delve into her “publicly scrutinized love life” in her upcoming film, “This Is Me…Now,” designed to complement her first album release in almost a decade. Describing the project as a “musical experience,” she emphasized that viewers would need to see and experience it to truly understand.

Addressing the possibility of working with Affleck onscreen again, Lopez expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We love being together and working together, so, yeah, you never know.” The couple, who first shared the screen in 2003's “Gigli,” has a history of enjoying both personal and professional collaborations.

After a nearly 20-year hiatus, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and went on to tie the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony, followed by a grand celebration at Affleck's estate in Savannah, Georgia. Lopez expressed gratitude for the second chance at love, describing their journey as a “beautiful love story.”