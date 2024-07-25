Ben White, the talented Arsenal defender, is considering returning to the England national team after Gareth Southgate's departure. This news comes after White decided not to play for England earlier this year. His decision was rumored to be based on a disagreement with assistant coach Steve Holland.

White made it clear in March that he did not want to be chosen for the national team. Southgate said he would welcome White back if he changed his mind, but White stayed firm. White and Holland disagreed during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. White left the England camp and returned home, and since then, he hasn't been picked for the team again.

Ben White's storyline at England

Reports say the disagreement started when Holland asked White about Arsenal's performance, similar to when he asked Kyle Walker about Manchester City. White's answer showed he was not interested, leading Holland to comment on White's lack of interest in football. White has said he doesn't watch football, even when younger.

Despite this, White has been one of the most reliable full-backs in the Premier League. He has played impressively for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta, helping the team chase the Premier League title in the last two seasons. This makes the news of his possible return to the England squad very exciting for fans and the next England manager.

White’s dedication and consistent performance at Arsenal have made him a standout player. His ability to read the game and make crucial tackles has been vital for his club. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s manager, has often praised White’s work ethic and contributions to the team. White has matured as a player, which could greatly benefit the England squad.

With Southgate and Holland gone, White is considering rejoining the national team. This change of heart could be a big boost for England. The Football Association (FA) is looking for a new manager, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe being the favorite. England Under-21s manager Lee Carsley and former Chelsea managers Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino are also in the running for the job.

The potential return of Ben White to the national team could bring a fresh wave of enthusiasm and stability to England’s defense. Known for his versatility, White can play both as a right-back and a center-back, offering tactical flexibility to the team. His return would strengthen the squad and provide a role model for younger players aspiring to join the national team.

White's return could be a significant move for the new manager, as he is a top-quality player who has shown his skills in the Premier League. His experience and talent would be valuable assets to the England team as they prepare for future competitions. The new manager, whoever it may be, would surely appreciate having a player of White's caliber at their disposal.

In conclusion, Ben White's possible return to the England national team is an exciting development. After a period of uncertainty and controversy, White may once again don the England jersey and bring his talent back to the national stage. This decision could positively impact the team and provide a fresh start for White and the new England manager. Fans will eagerly watch what happens next in this unfolding story. The anticipation of his comeback adds a new layer of excitement to England's future prospects in international football.