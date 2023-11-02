Benedict College is on the verge of a second undefeated season but they face in-state rival Allen University, who has a prolific offense.

On Saturday, the undefeated Benedict College Tigers (9-0) are poised to finish their remarkable season as they host the formidable Allen University Yellow Jackets (7-2). This game holds significance for both teams – the Benedict College Tigers have been a force to be reckoned with throughout the season, while the Allen University Yellow Jackets are determined to stay in the running for the SIAC championship.



After an impressive season, the Tigers have emerged as the top seed in the SIAC. Benedict has consistently outperformed their rivals with a formidable defense, allowing a mere 8.2 points per game and limiting opponents to an average of 198.4 yards. Notably, Loobert Denelus and Jayden Broughton lead the conference in sacks, each boasting 8 sacks this season. Although they were unable to register a sack in last week's match against Savannah State, this setback will undoubtedly fuel their determination for the upcoming game.

On the offensive end, this unit is formidable, capable of scoring points rapidly with an impressive average of 40.9ppg. Although their performance against Savannah State University was not at their best, expect them to come out strong and establish dominance against the formidable Allen University, currently ranked 8th in total defense. Benedict has been the frontrunner throughout the year, and they are once again favored to emerge victorious in this matchup.



On the other hand, Allen University enters this game with a different kind of momentum, boasting a (7-2) record and holding a tie for second place in the SIAC conference. Their goal is to end the season with a resounding victory, as the outcome of this game carries significant implications for them.

Throughout the season, the Yellow Jackets have experienced consistent success, particularly on offense, led by quarterback David Wright. Wright has thrown an impressive 18 touchdowns, with 14 interceptions, and has amassed 2,799 passing yards. He is supported by a talented group of skill position players including wide receivers Armone Harris and Deyandre Huffin, as well as running back Beau Harrington.

When the team is in sync, they become incredibly formidable, ranking as the top offense in the SIAC. However, the Yellow Jackets' defense is a cause for concern this season, as they currently hold the 8th position in total defense within the conference and have yet to limit a team to under 21 points. This Saturday, they will face Benedict's offense, which ranks 2nd in total offense and 1st in scoring offense. If Allen wants any chance of victory, their defense must step up to the challenge.



This matchup will take place in Columbia, SC at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium on Saturday at 2 PM EST. The game will be broadcast on the Black College Sports Network.