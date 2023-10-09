In a thrilling matchup, the Benedict College Tigers triumphed over the Miles Golden Bears with a 27-24 victory, remaining unbeaten this season. The 11th-ranked Tigers, with an impressive 6-0 overall record and 4-0 in the SIAC, showcased their resilience against a second-half surge from the Golden Bears.

Benedict started strong, establishing a commanding 21-3 lead at halftime. However, Miles fought back with a 42-yard touchdown pass, capitalizing on Benedict's first interception of the season by Aeneas Dennis. Although the PAT was unsuccessful, Miles closed the gap to 21-9 with 6:25 remaining in the third quarter.

The game intensified as Miles intercepted Dennis again, leading to a remarkable 86-yard, nine-play drive resulting in another touchdown. The Golden Bears narrowed the deficit to 21-16 with 11:20 left on the clock.

Undeterred, the Tigers answered with a 12-play, 87-yard drive that took up a lot of time. Jalen Jones caught a crucial 17-yard reception from Dennis on 3rd & 16. Dennis then connected with Nicholas Sowell for an 11-yard gain on third-and-10 from the Miles 29-yard line. Dennis found Sowell once again for a 17-yard pass, placing Benedict in first-and-goal territory from the 1-yard line.

Noah Zaire Scotland, the standout player of the game, capitalized on the opportunity, scoring his third touchdown and granting Benedict a 27-24 lead with only 2:25 remaining. The Golden Bears had a final chance, but Aaron Miller sacked Miles quarterback Kamren Ivory on a crucial fourth-and-one play, securing the victory for the Tigers.

While the Golden Bears amassed a season-high 362 yards, Benedict's defense proved formidable, forcing five turnovers including four fumbles and an interception. With five tackles for loss, two sacks, and five quarterback hurries, Benedict's defense played a crucial role in securing the win.

Offensively, Dennis displayed his prowess, completing 21-of-37 passes for 286 yards and one touchdown, despite two interceptions. Nicholas Sowell emerged as his primary target, setting career highs with nine receptions for 174 yards and a touchdown. Sowell's 73-yard bomb in the first quarter gave Benedict an early 7-3 lead. Additionally, Scotland contributed significantly to Benedict's success, scoring two touchdowns on a 1-yard run and a 34-yard rush in the second quarter, solidifying the Tigers' 21-3 lead.

Benedict heads back to Columbia to face off against Fort Valley State in primetime on ESPN2 on Thursday, October 12 at 7:30 PM EST.