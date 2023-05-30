Benedict Cumberbatch’s London home was broken into. The terrifying moment was amplified as a man wielding a knife destroyed his property and threatened him and his family while they were stuck inside. Why Cumberbatch and his family were targeted is unclear, per TMZ.

The 35 years old chef, Jack Bissell, broke into the front gate of the actor’s $3.5 million London property. All the while, he was shouting “I know you’ve moved here, I hope it burns down.” Cumberbatch, his wife, and their three kids could hear him just outside their doors.

At the very least, Bissell fled the scene before he did anything more. Although, it was too late for him, as the police located his DNA on the intercom which led to his subsequent arrest. He was sent to trial, and during the month long affair, it was revealed that Bissell bough pita bread from a nearby store and told the shopkeeper his plans to break in and burn Cumberbatch’s home down.

Bissell pled guilty and was sentenced on May 10. He was fined and placed in a three year restraining order from the Cumberbatch family. Any further details of the incident have yet to be reported until the authorities “successfully challenged blanket reporting restrictions this week.”

The connection between Bissell and Benedict Cumberbatch isn’t clear. The chef formerly worked at the Beaumont Hotel in Mayfair. During his time working there, he reportedly yanked out one of their plants and threw it against the garden wall. He also spit on their intercom before ripping it off the building.