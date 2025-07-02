Last week, the world was shaken by Taylor Swift's performance at Tight End University, which her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, raved about.

During the latest edition of his New Heights podcast, Kelce talked about Swift's impromptu concert. She sang a rousing rendition of “Shake It Off” during an afterparty for Tight Ends University.

The performance was Swift's idea, who approached Cade Brown, who was performing at the event, and the band with her pitch. “He's been on stage a million times; he's not shy at all by any means. He's a true professional,” Kelce praised.

“Tay just went up to him and the band and was just like, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, I'll go up there and play a song and see if we can pop the roof off this place,'” Kelce recalled. “She's so good with just, everybody, just people, and making people feel comfortable in it, and absolutely rocked the stage yet again. It was awesome.”

When did Taylor Swift perform at Travis Kelce's event?

On June 24, 2025, Swift took the stage at Tight End University's afterparty. She performed “Shake It Off” backed by the live band at the event.

That was the only song she performed. However, fans were thrilled since this was her first public performance since the Eras Tour concluded in December 2024.

She has been keeping a low profile with her boyfriend. After Super Bowl 59, Kelce contemplated retirement. Ultimately, he decided to go back to the Chiefs for at least one more season.

He then spent most of his offseason flying under the radar with Swift. They have occasionally been seen in public, but they have kept a low profile for the most part.

Heading into the 2025 NFL season, expect to see more of Swift and Kelce, especially since she is not on tour. She should be able to attend more of his games in the fall. It could be his last run, so fans should take it in while they can.