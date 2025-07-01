A new month is here, and let's take a look at everything coming to Hulu in July 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).

Among the highlights are new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The former will premiere its 10th season on Monday, July 7, 2025, and will be coming to Hulu this month.

Of course, Jesse Palmer will serve as the host of the season. It will feature past contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette as well.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back for a 17th season on FX. The first two episodes of the 17th season will premiere on Wednesday, July 9. Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in it.

Everything coming to Hulu in July 2025

Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Tuesday, July 1

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion

Lies Hidden in My Garden (Season 1; subbed)

Adam

Alita: Battle Angel

Bride Wars

Bridesmaids

The Bounty Hunter

The Call

Catch and Release

The Comedian

Country Strong

Daddy Day Camp

The Day After Tomorrow

Dear White People

Demolition

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Easy A

The Equalizer 3

Fight of the Phoenix

Ford v Ferrari

Friends with Benefits

Fruitvale Station

Garden State

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Home Alone 3

Honest Thief

The Internship

I Love You, Man

I Origins

I, Robot

I Saw the Light

King Arthur

Kingdom Come

Kingdom of Heaven

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

The Longest Yard

The Man Who Knew Too Little

Mission to Mars

Pixels

The Pledge

Prometheus

Puss in Boots

Real Steel

Ruby Sparks

The Sandlot

Shanghai Knights

Shanghai Noon

Sisters

Sugar

Sunshine

Tammy

Taxi

Ted

Ted 2

The Way Way Back

Wrath of Man

Wednesday, July 2

Dragon Ball DAIMA (Complete Series; dubbed)

Thursday, July 3

Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (Season 1)

The American Soldier (Season 1)

America: The Story of the US (Season 1)

America: The Promised Land (Season 1)

Barack Obama (Season 1)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (Season 1)

Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (Season 1)

Codes and Conspiracies (Seasons 1-2)

Community (Complete series)

Da Da Dan (Season 2 premiere; subbed and dubbed)

Days That Shaped America (Season 1)

The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Season 3C)

The Proof is Out There (Season 4B)

The Secret History of Air Force One (Season 1)

The Secret History of the Civil War (Season 1)

761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers (Season 1)

Who is Luigi Mangione? (Season 1)

Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia

Friday, July 4

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter

The Abyss

The Day the Earth Stood Still

Riff Raff

Saturday, July 5

Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper (Season 1)

The Idaho College Murders (Season 1)

The Lake Erie Murders (Seasons 1-2)

The Perfect Murder (Seasons 1-2)

Untitled Maxine Project (Season 1)

Sunday, July 6

Cults and Extreme Belief (Season 1)

Killer Cases (Season 6a)

Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun (Season 2 sequel premiere; subbed)

Monday, July 7

Such Brave Girls (Season 2)

Deep Sea Detectives (Season 1)

Travel Texas (Season 1)

Tuesday, July 8

Bachelor in Paradise (Season 10 premiere)

Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Influencers

Marked Men

Wednesday, July 9

FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 17 premiere)

Ancient Aliens (Season 1)

Insomnia (UK Season 1)

Matched in Manhattan (Season 1)

Team Players (Season 1)

Thursday, July 10

Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Seasons 5-6)

Extreme Road Ragers (Season 1A)

Summer Baking Championship (Season 1)

Suspicious Minds (Season 1)

Parkland

Buffaloed

Friday, July 11

Celebrity Family Feud (Season 11 premiere)

Mountain Men (Season 13)

Big Momma's House

Big Momma's House 2

The Hot Chick

In the Lost Lands

LOL Live with Chico Bean

LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka

Marmaduke

MR-9: Do or Die

Saturday, July 12

90 Day Fiance (Season 6)

90 Day Fiance UK (Season 3)

Prison Wives Club (Season 1)

A Quiet Place Part II

Sunday, July 13

Deep Sea Detectives (Season 2)

Dumb Money

Monday, July 14

Fugitives Caught on Tape (Season 1)

Stags (UK Season 1)

Tuesday, July 15

Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit

Rachel Ray's Holidays (Season 1)

Get Away

SAS: Red Notice

Wednesday, July 16

Low Life (Three-episode series premiere)

Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 2A)

Unexpected Loves (Season 1)

Thursday, July 17

Baylen Out Loud (Season 1)

Jake Makes It Easy (Season 1)

My 600-lb Life (Season 3)

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Season 2)

Polyfamily (Season 1)

The Amateur

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins

Friday, July 18

Zarna Garg: Practical People When

High Rollers

Saturday, July 19

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Seasons 6-7)

The Assessment

Sunday, July 20

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Monday, July 21

Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari

Tuesday, July 22

Red Eye (UK Seasons 1-2)

Wednesday, July 23

Washington Black (Season 1)

Thursday, July 24

Match Game (Season 6 premiere)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Season 4 premiere)

Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart (Season 1)

Mad About You (Seasons 1-7)

Summer Baking Championship (Season 2)

Saturday, July 26

BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2)

Chopped (Season 61)

Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers (Season 6)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1)

Monday, July 28

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 1A)

Operation Fortune

Tuesday, July 29

Dope Girls (UK Season 1)

Memoir of a Snail

Wednesday, July 30

Mr & Mrs Murder

The Bachelor Australia (Seasons 3-5)

The Bachelorette Australia (Seasons 3-4)

Thursday, July 31

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 5)

Guy's Grocery Games (Seasons 21-22, 38)

Mad About You

