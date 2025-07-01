A new month is here, and let's take a look at everything coming to Hulu in July 2025 (Sign up for a free trial!).
Among the highlights are new seasons of Bachelor in Paradise and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. The former will premiere its 10th season on Monday, July 7, 2025, and will be coming to Hulu this month.
Of course, Jesse Palmer will serve as the host of the season. It will feature past contestants from The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette as well.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is coming back for a 17th season on FX. The first two episodes of the 17th season will premiere on Wednesday, July 9. Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson, and Danny DeVito star in it.
Everything coming to Hulu in July 2025
Below is the full list of new movies and TV shows coming to Hulu in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Tuesday, July 1
- The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Season 2 Reunion
- Lies Hidden in My Garden (Season 1; subbed)
- Adam
- Alita: Battle Angel
- Bride Wars
- Bridesmaids
- The Bounty Hunter
- The Call
- Catch and Release
- The Comedian
- Country Strong
- Daddy Day Camp
- The Day After Tomorrow
- Dear White People
- Demolition
- Dirty Dancing
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
- Easy A
- The Equalizer 3
- Fight of the Phoenix
- Ford v Ferrari
- Friends with Benefits
- Fruitvale Station
- Garden State
- The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
- Home Alone 3
- Honest Thief
- The Internship
- I Love You, Man
- I Origins
- I, Robot
- I Saw the Light
- King Arthur
- Kingdom Come
- Kingdom of Heaven
- The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
- The Longest Yard
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Mission to Mars
- Pixels
- The Pledge
- Prometheus
- Puss in Boots
- Real Steel
- Ruby Sparks
- The Sandlot
- Shanghai Knights
- Shanghai Noon
- Sisters
- Sugar
- Sunshine
- Tammy
- Taxi
- Ted
- Ted 2
- The Way Way Back
- Wrath of Man
Wednesday, July 2
- Dragon Ball DAIMA (Complete Series; dubbed)
Thursday, July 3
- Aaron Hernandez and the Untold Murders of Bristol (Season 1)
- The American Soldier (Season 1)
- America: The Story of the US (Season 1)
- America: The Promised Land (Season 1)
- Barack Obama (Season 1)
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Civil War (Season 1)
- Black Patriots: Heroes of the Revolution (Season 1)
- Codes and Conspiracies (Seasons 1-2)
- Community (Complete series)
- Da Da Dan (Season 2 premiere; subbed and dubbed)
- Days That Shaped America (Season 1)
- The First 48 Presents Critical Minutes (Season 3C)
- The Proof is Out There (Season 4B)
- The Secret History of Air Force One (Season 1)
- The Secret History of the Civil War (Season 1)
- 761st Tank Battalion: The Original Black Panthers (Season 1)
- Who is Luigi Mangione? (Season 1)
- Mia and Me: The Hero of Centopia
Friday, July 4
- Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
- The Abyss
- The Day the Earth Stood Still
- Riff Raff
Saturday, July 5
- Cold Case Files: The Grim Sleeper (Season 1)
- The Idaho College Murders (Season 1)
- The Lake Erie Murders (Seasons 1-2)
- The Perfect Murder (Seasons 1-2)
- Untitled Maxine Project (Season 1)
Sunday, July 6
- Cults and Extreme Belief (Season 1)
- Killer Cases (Season 6a)
- Toilet Bound Hanako-Kun (Season 2 sequel premiere; subbed)
Monday, July 7
- Such Brave Girls (Season 2)
- Deep Sea Detectives (Season 1)
- Travel Texas (Season 1)
Tuesday, July 8
- Bachelor in Paradise (Season 10 premiere)
- Born to be Viral: The Real Lives of Influencers
- Marked Men
Wednesday, July 9
- FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 17 premiere)
- Ancient Aliens (Season 1)
- Insomnia (UK Season 1)
- Matched in Manhattan (Season 1)
- Team Players (Season 1)
Thursday, July 10
- Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations (Seasons 5-6)
- Extreme Road Ragers (Season 1A)
- Summer Baking Championship (Season 1)
- Suspicious Minds (Season 1)
- Parkland
- Buffaloed
Friday, July 11
- Celebrity Family Feud (Season 11 premiere)
- Mountain Men (Season 13)
- Big Momma's House
- Big Momma's House 2
- The Hot Chick
- In the Lost Lands
- LOL Live with Chico Bean
- LOL Live with Chinedu Unaka
- Marmaduke
- MR-9: Do or Die
Saturday, July 12
- 90 Day Fiance (Season 6)
- 90 Day Fiance UK (Season 3)
- Prison Wives Club (Season 1)
- A Quiet Place Part II
Sunday, July 13
- Deep Sea Detectives (Season 2)
- Dumb Money
Monday, July 14
- Fugitives Caught on Tape (Season 1)
- Stags (UK Season 1)
Tuesday, July 15
- Her Last Broadcast: The Abduction of Jodi Huisentruit
- Rachel Ray's Holidays (Season 1)
- Get Away
- SAS: Red Notice
Wednesday, July 16
- Low Life (Three-episode series premiere)
- Rachael Ray's Meals in Minutes (Season 2A)
- Unexpected Loves (Season 1)
Thursday, July 17
- Baylen Out Loud (Season 1)
- Jake Makes It Easy (Season 1)
- My 600-lb Life (Season 3)
- My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? (Season 2)
- Polyfamily (Season 1)
- The Amateur
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Friday, July 18
- Zarna Garg: Practical People When
- High Rollers
Saturday, July 19
- Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda (Seasons 6-7)
- The Assessment
Sunday, July 20
- Smurfs: The Lost Village
Monday, July 21
- Trophy Wife: Murder on Safari
Tuesday, July 22
- Red Eye (UK Seasons 1-2)
Wednesday, July 23
- Washington Black (Season 1)
Thursday, July 24
- Match Game (Season 6 premiere)
- Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (Season 4 premiere)
- Bakeaway Camp with Martha Stewart (Season 1)
- Mad About You (Seasons 1-7)
- Summer Baking Championship (Season 2)
Saturday, July 26
- BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2)
- Chopped (Season 61)
- Tournament of Champions VI: The Qualifiers (Season 6)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1)
Monday, July 28
- The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball (Season 1A)
- Operation Fortune
Tuesday, July 29
- Dope Girls (UK Season 1)
- Memoir of a Snail
Wednesday, July 30
- Mr & Mrs Murder
- The Bachelor Australia (Seasons 3-5)
- The Bachelorette Australia (Seasons 3-4)
Thursday, July 31
- Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives (Season 5)
- Guy's Grocery Games (Seasons 21-22, 38)
- Mad About You
