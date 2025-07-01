Jul 1, 2025 at 11:37 AM ET

It's a new month, and July 2025 means loads of new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!) — so, what can subscribers expect to watch?

The biggest highlight is the Jackass series. Several Beverly Hills Cop movies will also be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on July 1.

Additionally, Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11, 2025. It is a sequel series to Dexter: New Blood and Dexter. Once again, Michael C. Hall returns to reprise the role of Dexter Morgan. Peter Dinklage, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and Uma Thurman also star in it.

What's coming to Paramount+ in July 2025?

Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in July 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates CBS titles available to live stream via Paramount+.

Tuesday, July 1

A Soldier's Story

A Walk Among the Tombstones

A Walk on the Moon

Airplane II: The Sequel

Airplane!

An Officer and a Gentleman

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Boys And Girls

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Chicago

City of God

City of Men

Congo

Cracks*

Crisis*

Defiance

Don Jon

Downhill Racer

Election

Failure to Launch

Full Metal Jacket

G.I. Blues

G.I. Jane

Gasoline Alley

Girl, Interrupted

Glory

Go

Hamburger Hill

Hit & Run

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3

Jackass 3.5

Jackass Number Two

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated

Jackass: The Movie

Jarhead

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Limitless*

Looper

Lords of Dogtown

Machete Kills*

Major League

Monster Summer*

Mud

Pet Sematary (2019)

Rules of Engagement

Saving Private Ryan

Seabiscuit

Set It Off: Director's Cut

Side Effects*

Sleepless*

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Stardusut

Staten Island Summer

Stop-Loss

The Aviator

The Book of Henry

The Fighter

The Gunman*

The Killer Inside Me*

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Patriot

The Presidio

The Quiet of American

The Survalist*

The To Do List

The Virgin Suicides

Titanic

Training Day

World Trade Center

Zero Dark Thirty

Wednesday, July 2

Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues (Special)

Dora and the Search for El Dorado

Dora (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, July 8

White Famous (Season 1)

Thursday, July 10

Big Brother (Season 27)

The Great Debaters*

Friday, July 11

Dexter: Resurrection* (Series premiere)

Sunday, July 13

Alone in Berlin*

Wednesday, July 16

The Challenge: All Stars (Season 5)

Max and the Midknights (Season 1)

Thursday, July 17

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3 premiere)

Wednesday, July 23

RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 17)

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Season 16)

July 30

CMT Live — Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only

