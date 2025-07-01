It's a new month, and July 2025 means loads of new movies and TV shows coming to Paramount+ (Sign up for a free trial!) — so, what can subscribers expect to watch?
The biggest highlight is the Jackass series. Several Beverly Hills Cop movies will also be available to stream on Paramount+ starting on July 1.
Additionally, Dexter: Resurrection will premiere on July 11, 2025. It is a sequel series to Dexter: New Blood and Dexter. Once again, Michael C. Hall returns to reprise the role of Dexter Morgan. Peter Dinklage, David Zayas, Jack Alcott, and Uma Thurman also star in it.
What's coming to Paramount+ in July 2025?
Below is the full list of new titles coming to Paramount+ in July 2025. Note: “*” indicates titles available to Paramount+ Premium subscribers, and “**” indicates CBS titles available to live stream via Paramount+.
Tuesday, July 1
- A Soldier's Story
- A Walk Among the Tombstones
- A Walk on the Moon
- Airplane II: The Sequel
- Airplane!
- An Officer and a Gentleman
- Beverly Hills Cop
- Beverly Hills Cop II
- Beverly Hills Cop III
- Boys And Girls
- Breakfast at Tiffany's
- Chicago
- City of God
- City of Men
- Congo
- Cracks*
- Crisis*
- Defiance
- Don Jon
- Downhill Racer
- Election
- Failure to Launch
- Full Metal Jacket
- G.I. Blues
- G.I. Jane
- Gasoline Alley
- Girl, Interrupted
- Glory
- Go
- Hamburger Hill
- Hit & Run
- Jackass 2.5
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5
- Jackass Number Two
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5 Unrated
- Jackass: The Movie
- Jarhead
- John Grisham's The Rainmaker
- Limitless*
- Looper
- Lords of Dogtown
- Machete Kills*
- Major League
- Monster Summer*
- Mud
- Pet Sematary (2019)
- Rules of Engagement
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seabiscuit
- Set It Off: Director's Cut
- Side Effects*
- Sleepless*
- South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
- Stardusut
- Staten Island Summer
- Stop-Loss
- The Aviator
- The Book of Henry
- The Fighter
- The Gunman*
- The Killer Inside Me*
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Patriot
- The Presidio
- The Quiet of American
- The Survalist*
- The To Do List
- The Virgin Suicides
- Titanic
- Training Day
- World Trade Center
- Zero Dark Thirty
Wednesday, July 2
- Dora & Diego: Rainforest Rescues (Special)
- Dora and the Search for El Dorado
- Dora (Season 3 premiere)
Tuesday, July 8
- White Famous (Season 1)
Thursday, July 10
- Big Brother (Season 27)
- The Great Debaters*
Friday, July 11
- Dexter: Resurrection* (Series premiere)
Sunday, July 13
- Alone in Berlin*
Wednesday, July 16
- The Challenge: All Stars (Season 5)
- Max and the Midknights (Season 1)
Thursday, July 17
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Season 3 premiere)
Wednesday, July 23
- RuPaul's Drag Race (Season 17)
- RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked (Season 16)
July 30
- CMT Live — Nate Smith at Busch Country: One Night Only
To catch all of the new titles coming to Paramount+ in July 2025, sign up for a free trial.