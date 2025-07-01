Netflix is kicking off July 2025 with a healthy mix of star-studded sequels, prestige drama, and buzzy docuseries, per HollywoodReporter. One of Netflix's most anticipated films this month is The Old Guard 2, debuting July 2. Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the battle-scarred immortal who now must grapple with a new foe (Uma Thurman) and a more human vulnerability. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film promises high-octane action while raising emotional stakes. The supporting cast boasts returning favorites like KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor alongside newcomers Henry Golding and Thurman.
On the small screen, The Sandman returns for the second season of its mind-bending saga. Volume 1 hits on July 3, and Volume 2 follows on July 24, with a special episode rounding out the arc on July 31. The series continues to adapt Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book into a dark fantasy that blends myth with modernity.
Also arriving July 25 is Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult sports comedy. Adam Sandler reprises his role, though plot details remain tight. For fans of throwback hits, the original Happy Gilmore is expected to surge in views in the lead-up.
Quarterbacks, Music Dreams, and Shark Week Redux
July isn’t short on reality and docu-style entertainment. Quarterback returns for season 2 on July 8, once again diving into the pressures and personal stories behind the NFL’s top signal-callers. Meanwhile, Liam Payne appears in Building the Band (July 9), a talent competition series that could mark one of his final TV performances. Set across multiple countries, the show follows rising musicians as they compete for a spot in the next breakout group.
For something more bitey, Netflix drops All the Sharks on July 4. This new docuseries follows daring researchers and photographers as they pursue up-close encounters with some of the world’s most feared sea creatures. The timing aligns perfectly with the 50th anniversary of Jaws, which arrives on Netflix July 15 alongside its three sequels.
July 2025 Netflix Releases
July 1
Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers
Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel
17 Again
Annie (1982)
Blow
Born on the Fourth of July
Captain Phillips
The Deer Hunter
Friday Night Lights
Here Comes the Boom
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Horrible Bosses
The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III
Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mom: Seasons 1-8
The Notebook
Pacific Rim
PAW Patrol: Seasons 2-3
Portlandia: Seasons 1-8
The Sweetest Thing
Tangerine
V for Vendetta
White Chicks
Yellowjackets: Season 2
Zathura: A Space Adventure
2
The Old Guard 2
Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3
3
Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano
Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1
4
All the Sharks
5
The Summer Hikaru Died
8
A Star Is Born (2018)
Better Late Than Single
Nate Jackson: Super Funny
Quarterback: Season 2
Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2
Trainwreck: The Real Project X
9
Building The Band
The Gringo Hunters
Mad Max: Fury Road
Under a Dark Sun
Ziam
10
7 Bears
Brick
Leviathan
Off Road
Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3
Too Much
11
Aap Jaisa Koi
Almost Cops
Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding
14
Apocalypse in the Tropics
SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2
July 15
Entitled: Season 1
Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge
Trainwreck: Balloon Boy
16
Amy Bradley Is Missing
Mamma Mia!
Wanted
17
Catalog
Community Squad: Season 2
UNTAMED
18
Almost Family
Delirium
I’m Still a Superstar
Superstar
Vir Das: Fool Volume
Wall to Wall
19
Eight for Silver
21
The Hunting Wives: Season 1
The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6
22
Trainwreck: P.I. Moms
23
Critical: Between Life and Death
Hightown: Seasons 1-3
House of Lies: Seasons 1-5
Letters From The Past
24
A Normal Woman
Hitmakers
My Melody & Kuromi
The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2
25
Happy Gilmore 2
Trigger
The Winning Try
28
The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2
29
Dusty Slay: Wet Heat
Trainwreck: Storm Area 51
WWE: Unreal
30
Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes
Unspeakable Sins
31
An Honest Life
Glass Heart
Leanne
Marked
The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode