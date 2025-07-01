Netflix is kicking off July 2025 with a healthy mix of star-studded sequels, prestige drama, and buzzy docuseries, per HollywoodReporter. One of Netflix's most anticipated films this month is The Old Guard 2, debuting July 2. Charlize Theron returns as Andy, the battle-scarred immortal who now must grapple with a new foe (Uma Thurman) and a more human vulnerability. Directed by Victoria Mahoney, the film promises high-octane action while raising emotional stakes. The supporting cast boasts returning favorites like KiKi Layne and Chiwetel Ejiofor alongside newcomers Henry Golding and Thurman.

On the small screen, The Sandman returns for the second season of its mind-bending saga. Volume 1 hits on July 3, and Volume 2 follows on July 24, with a special episode rounding out the arc on July 31. The series continues to adapt Neil Gaiman’s iconic comic book into a dark fantasy that blends myth with modernity.

Also arriving July 25 is Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the cult sports comedy. Adam Sandler reprises his role, though plot details remain tight. For fans of throwback hits, the original Happy Gilmore is expected to surge in views in the lead-up.

Quarterbacks, Music Dreams, and Shark Week Redux

July isn’t short on reality and docu-style entertainment. Quarterback returns for season 2 on July 8, once again diving into the pressures and personal stories behind the NFL’s top signal-callers. Meanwhile, Liam Payne appears in Building the Band (July 9), a talent competition series that could mark one of his final TV performances. Set across multiple countries, the show follows rising musicians as they compete for a spot in the next breakout group.

For something more bitey, Netflix drops All the Sharks on July 4. This new docuseries follows daring researchers and photographers as they pursue up-close encounters with some of the world’s most feared sea creatures. The timing aligns perfectly with the 50th anniversary of Jaws, which arrives on Netflix July 15 alongside its three sequels.

July 2025 Netflix Releases

July 1

Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers

Trainwreck: The Cult of American Apparel

17 Again

Annie (1982)

Blow

Born on the Fourth of July

Captain Phillips

The Deer Hunter

Friday Night Lights

Here Comes the Boom

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Horrible Bosses

The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, The Karate Kid Part III

Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, Mission: Impossible III, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mom: Seasons 1-8

The Notebook

Pacific Rim

PAW Patrol: Seasons 2-3

Portlandia: Seasons 1-8

The Sweetest Thing

Tangerine

V for Vendetta

White Chicks

Yellowjackets: Season 2

Zathura: A Space Adventure

2

The Old Guard 2

Tour de France: Unchained: Season 3

3

Countdown: Taylor vs. Serrano

Mr. Robot: Seasons 1-4

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 1

4

All the Sharks

5

The Summer Hikaru Died

8

A Star Is Born (2018)

Better Late Than Single

Nate Jackson: Super Funny

Quarterback: Season 2

Sullivan’s Crossing: Seasons 1-2

Trainwreck: The Real Project X

9

Building The Band

The Gringo Hunters

Mad Max: Fury Road

Under a Dark Sun

Ziam

10

7 Bears

Brick

Leviathan

Off Road

Sneaky Pete: Seasons 1-3

Too Much

11

Aap Jaisa Koi

Almost Cops

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Destination Wedding

14

Apocalypse in the Tropics

SAKAMOTO DAYS: Season 1 Part 2

July 15

Entitled: Season 1

Jaws, Jaws 2, Jaws 3, Jaws: The Revenge

Trainwreck: Balloon Boy

16

Amy Bradley Is Missing

Mamma Mia!

Wanted

17

Catalog

Community Squad: Season 2

UNTAMED

18

Almost Family

Delirium

I’m Still a Superstar

Superstar

Vir Das: Fool Volume

Wall to Wall

19

Eight for Silver

21

The Hunting Wives: Season 1

The Steve Harvey Show: Seasons 1-6

22

Trainwreck: P.I. Moms

23

Critical: Between Life and Death

Hightown: Seasons 1-3

House of Lies: Seasons 1-5

Letters From The Past

24

A Normal Woman

Hitmakers

My Melody & Kuromi

The Sandman: Season 2 Volume 2

25

Happy Gilmore 2

Trigger

The Winning Try

28

The Lazarus Project: Seasons 1-2

29

Dusty Slay: Wet Heat

Trainwreck: Storm Area 51

WWE: Unreal

30

Conversations with a Killer: The Son of Sam Tapes

Unspeakable Sins

31

An Honest Life

Glass Heart

Leanne

Marked

The Sandman: Season 2: Special Episode