Jul 2, 2025 at 8:21 AM ET

There may be more than one wrestler in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, as WWE Superstars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes may square off once again.

Nexus Point News reports Rhodes is in talks to play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Previously, Jean-Claude Van Damme portrayed the character in the 1994 Street Fighter movie.

The report has not been confirmed by Legendary, who is producing the film. It will be directed by Bad Trip filmmaker Kitao Sakurai, and the “latest draft” of the script was penned by Captain America: Brave New World scribe Dalan Musson.

Who are WWE stars Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes playing in the Street Fighter movie?

Reigns is set to play Akuma in the upcoming Street Fighter movie. Rhodes, meanwhile, will portray Guile, assuming he officially signs on.

It would not be Rhodes' first major Hollywood role. He is also set to appear in the upcoming Naked Gun reboot with Liam Neeson. He was shown in the latest trailer.

The rest of the cast is star-studded. Noah Centineo and Andrew Koji will lead the ensemble as Ken and Ryu, respectively. Additionally, Jason Momoa, 50 Cent, and Andrew Schulz are also set to appear in it.

Of course, WWE fans know the history between Reigns and Rhodes. Reigns became Undisputed WWE Champion after beating Brock Lesnar and unifying the WWE and Universal Championships during the same weekend Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022.

In 2023, Rhodes won the Royal Rumble, earning him a championship match at WrestleMania 39. Rhodes would challenge Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Championship, losing in controversial fashion.

It would take a year for Rhodes to rebuild himself. He once again won the Royal Rumble in 2024, and he would challenge Reigns to another match at WrestleMania 40.

He finished his story at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Rhodes became Undisputed WWE Champion, and he would hold the title for 378 days. He lost it at WrestleMania 41 to John Cena, who became a record-setting 17-time world champion.

After losing his title, Rhodes won the King of the Ring tournament. He has earned another championship match, and he will presumably challenge Cena at SummerSlam.

Reigns is currently on a hiatus from WWE. He has not been seen much since his WrestleMania 41 loss to Seth Rollins. He competed in a triple threat match against Rollins and CM Punk.