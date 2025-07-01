Jul 1, 2025 at 8:41 AM ET

There is a whole new month of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Of course, the fourth Zombies movie is one of the highlights, but there are others, such as the final half of Marvel's Ironheart series.

Ironheart continues the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who returns to Chicago after getting expelled from MIT. There, she gets involved with a group led by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos).

Chinaka Hodge created the series. Among hte executive producers is Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the two Black Panther movies. Riri was first introduced in Wakanda Forever in 2022.

All the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in July 2025

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Tuesday, July 1

Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 6)

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 5)

Iron Heart (Episodes 4-6)

Wednesday, July 2

Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)

Zombies (Sing-Along Version)

Zombies 2 (Sing-Along Version)

Zombies 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Sunday, July 6

Investigation Shark Attack (Season 1)

Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (Season 1)

Sharks of the North

Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory

Super Shark Highway (Season 1)

Wednesday, June 9

Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1)

People and Places (Shorts premiere)

The Academy

Camp Alec

I Scream, You Scream

Sophie and the Baron

Thursday, July 10

Summer Baking Championship (Season 1)

Suspicious Minds

Friday, July 11

Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story

Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampire

Thursday, July 17

America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15)

Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort Tiana's Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort Cars Land | Disneyland Resort Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort Soarin' Around the World | Disneyland Resort Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort Mickey's ToonTown | Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort



Friday July 18

Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Tuesday, July 22

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Premiere)

Wednesday, July 23

Kiff (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, July 26

BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2)

Theme Song Takeover (Season 4)

Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1)

Monday, July 28

Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Season 1)

Wednesday, July 30

Big City Greens (Season 4)

StuGo: Shorts (Season 1)

StuGo (Premiere)

Thursday, July 31