There is a whole new month of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Of course, the fourth Zombies movie is one of the highlights, but there are others, such as the final half of Marvel's Ironheart series.
Ironheart continues the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who returns to Chicago after getting expelled from MIT. There, she gets involved with a group led by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos).
Chinaka Hodge created the series. Among hte executive producers is Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the two Black Panther movies. Riri was first introduced in Wakanda Forever in 2022.
All the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in July 2025
Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.
Tuesday, July 1
- Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 6)
- Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 5)
- Iron Heart (Episodes 4-6)
Wednesday, July 2
- Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)
- Zombies (Sing-Along Version)
- Zombies 2 (Sing-Along Version)
- Zombies 3 (Sing-Along Version)
Sunday, July 6
- Investigation Shark Attack (Season 1)
- Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (Season 1)
- Sharks of the North
- Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
- Super Shark Highway (Season 1)
Wednesday, June 9
- Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1)
- People and Places (Shorts premiere)
- The Academy
- Camp Alec
- I Scream, You Scream
- Sophie and the Baron
Thursday, July 10
- Summer Baking Championship (Season 1)
- Suspicious Minds
Friday, July 11
- Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story
- Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampire
Thursday, July 17
- America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15)
- Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs
- Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort
- Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort
- Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort
- Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort
- Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort
- Tiana's Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort
- Cars Land | Disneyland Resort
- Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort
- Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort
- Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort
- Soarin' Around the World | Disneyland Resort
- Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort
- Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort
- Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort
- Mickey's ToonTown | Disneyland Resort
- 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort
Friday July 18
- Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium
Tuesday, July 22
- Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Premiere)
Wednesday, July 23
- Kiff (Season 2 premiere)
Saturday, July 26
- BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2)
- Theme Song Takeover (Season 4)
- Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1)
Monday, July 28
- Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Season 1)
Wednesday, July 30
- Big City Greens (Season 4)
- StuGo: Shorts (Season 1)
- StuGo (Premiere)
Thursday, July 31
- Project Runway (Seasons 1-4)
- Project Runway (Two-episode Season 21 premiere)