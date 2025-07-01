There is a whole new month of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Of course, the fourth Zombies movie is one of the highlights, but there are others, such as the final half of Marvel's Ironheart series.

Ironheart continues the story of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne), who returns to Chicago after getting expelled from MIT. There, she gets involved with a group led by Parker Robbins (Anthony Ramos).

Chinaka Hodge created the series. Among hte executive producers is Ryan Coogler, who wrote and directed the two Black Panther movies. Riri was first introduced in Wakanda Forever in 2022.

All the movies and TV series coming to Disney+ in July 2025

Disney+ logo in front of springtime field to resemble May 2025.

Below is the full list of titles coming to Disney+ in July 2025. Note: They are separated by day.

Tuesday, July 1

  • Critter Fixers: Country Vets (Season 6)
  • Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 5)
  • Iron Heart (Episodes 4-6)

Wednesday, July 2

  • Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir (Season 6)
  • Zombies (Sing-Along Version)
  • Zombies 2 (Sing-Along Version)
  • Zombies 3 (Sing-Along Version)

Sunday, July 6

  • Investigation Shark Attack (Season 1)
  • Shark Quest: Hunt for the Apex Predator (Season 1)
  • Sharks of the North
  • Sharks Up Close with Bertie Gregory
  • Super Shark Highway (Season 1)

Wednesday, June 9

  • Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1)
  • People and Places (Shorts premiere)
  • The Academy
  • Camp Alec
  • I Scream, You Scream
  • Sophie and the Baron

Thursday, July 10

  • Summer Baking Championship (Season 1)
  • Suspicious Minds

Friday, July 11

  • Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Story
  • Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampire

Thursday, July 17

  • America's Funniest Home Videos (Seasons 13-15)
  • Disneyland Resort P.O.V. Walkthroughs
    • Pirates of the Caribbean | Disneyland Resort
    • Indiana Jones Adventure | Disneyland Resort
    • Radiator Springs Racers | Disneyland Resort
    • Incredicoaster | Disneyland Resort
    • Haunted Mansion | Disneyland Resort
    • Tiana's Bayou Adventure | Disneyland Resort
    • Cars Land | Disneyland Resort
    • Pixar Pal-A-Round | Disneyland Resort
    • Big Thunder Mountain Railroad | Disneyland Resort
    • Jungle Cruise | Disneyland Resort
    • Soarin' Around the World | Disneyland Resort
    • Avengers Campus | Disneyland Resort
    • Hollywood Land | Disneyland Resort
    • Main Street, U.S.A. | Disneyland Resort
    • Mickey's ToonTown | Disneyland Resort
    • 70th Celebration Nighttime Spectaculars | Disneyland Resort

Friday July 18

  • Megastructures: Real Madrid Super Stadium

Tuesday, July 22

  • Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ (Premiere)

Wednesday, July 23

  • Kiff (Season 2 premiere)

Saturday, July 26

  • BBQ Brawl (Seasons 1-2)
  • Theme Song Takeover (Season 4)
  • Ultimate Summer Cook-Off (Season 1)

Monday, July 28

  • Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time (Season 1)

Wednesday, July 30

  • Big City Greens (Season 4)
  • StuGo: Shorts (Season 1)
  • StuGo (Premiere)

Thursday, July 31

  • Project Runway (Seasons 1-4)
  • Project Runway (Two-episode Season 21 premiere)
More Entertainment News
Chicago Bulls forward Kenneth Lofton Jr. (34) walks into the United Center before a game against the Memphis Grizzlies.
What happened the Team USA’s under-19 2021 FIBA World Cup star who outplayed Victor Wembanyama?Derick Quinanola ·
EA Sports, who teased an NCAA college basketball video game, logo.
EA Sports drops college basketball bombshellAndrew Korpan ·
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World: Rebirth.
Jurassic World: Rebirth is a retread that saves series from extinction (Review)Andrew Korpan ·
Apple TV+ logo with July 4 background.
New to Apple TV+ in July 2025Andrew Korpan ·
Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs
Travis Kelce’s co-star praises his acting skills ahead of Happy Gilmore 2Autumn Hawkins ·
The cast of 'A Different World' made their way to Atlanta to visit Morehouse, Spelman, and Clark Atlanta for the next leg of their tour
Netflix’s ‘A Different World’ sequel has begun filmingKiya Wimbush-Robinson ·