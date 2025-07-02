It was not all peaches and cream when Travis Kelce hosted SNL, and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end recently revealed the “f****d situation” he ran into when doing the gig.

While being interviewed for the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Kelce recalled the challenges of hosting SNL. Throughout the week leading up to the taping, he had to do table reads. This was the hardest part for him.

“The writers' rooms were fun because you're just getting pitched ideas. The table reading, for a guy that can't really read that well, it was kinda a f****d situation,” said Kelce. “I felt like I was just trying to get through the reading instead of actually acting it out, giving it a voice, giving it a character, and things like that.

“I was just focused on, ‘Don't f*****g skip this line,'” he continued.

Luckily, it got easier past the table read. While he was having fun, the pressure was on to nail it. Kelce explained how he was “taking it serious” while still having a good time.

“There was still a sense of like, ‘I need to be a professional here,'” he explained. “I want to take advantage of this, but I want to have fun doing it, but I don't want to look like a loser doing this. I want to make them respect my approach and how I'm taking it serious. [laughs] But it was just a fun roller coaster, man… That was insane. That was a crazy ride.”

When did Travis Kelce host SNL?

Kelce hosted SNL on March 4, 2023. His episode was part of the show's 48th season, and it was the 944th overall episode. Kelsea Ballerini was the musical guest for his episode.

Some of the sketches included the Chiefs star playing a man taking his dolls to the American Girl Café. Another included a spoof of Too Hot to Handle.

This would not be Kelce's only appearance on SNL that year. During the October 14, 2023, episode, which was hosted by longtime cast member Pete Davidson, Kelce appeared during a sketch imitating a Fox NFL Sunday broadcast. Kelce briefly appears towards the end of the sketch as a sideline correspondent.

Soon, Kelce will appear in Happy Gilmore 2. It is his first major movie role. Additionally, he recently starred in FX's Grotesquerie in 2024.