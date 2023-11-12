Benedict College won their second straight SIAC Championship in dominant fashion over Albany State University 47-10

In an impressive display of dominance, Benedict College secured its second consecutive SIAC Championship with a resounding 47-10 victory. The Tigers remain undefeated for the second year in a row as they now set their sights on the Division II playoffs, entering as the number one seed in NCAA Super Region II.

The game kicked off with Albany State putting up a strong fight against Benedict. They managed to intercept a pass thrown by Benedict quarterback Aeneas Dennis early on and held off the Tigers from scoring touchdowns in the first quarter, allowing only a field goal with 6:55 left on the clock. However, Albany State was unable to get on the scoreboard, which gave Benedict ample opportunity to get their offense going.

Dennis connected with Caden High for a 28-yard touchdown pass, giving Benedict a 10-0 lead with 12:13 remaining in the second quarter. Just under five minutes later, Dennis found Reginald Harden for a 55-yard touchdown pass, extending Benedict's lead to 17-0 after a successful extra-point attempt. Albany State responded with a field goal in the final seconds of the half, bringing the score to 17-3.

The third quarter began with a remarkable play from Benedict's Jayden Broughton, who strip-sacked Albany State backup quarterback Jhaydon Sullivan at the two-yard line. Loobert Denelus recovered the fumble for a touchdown, increasing Benedict's lead to 23-3.

On the next offensive possession, Dennis kept the ball for a 72-yard rushing touchdown to push Benedict's lead to 30-3. Albany State managed to respond with a scoring drive, narrowing the deficit to 30-10 with a five-yard touchdown run by Dionte Bonneau.

However, the Benedict defense stood strong, preventing any further points from Albany State. In the fourth quarter, the Tigers added a field goal and two more touchdowns, sealing their victory with a final score of 47-10.

Benedict heads to the NCAA Division II Playoffs, looking to avenge last year's loss to Wingate. The Tigers are equipped to make a run in the postseason, posting the #1 defense in Division II football.