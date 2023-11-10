Benedict College and Albany State University will match up in Atlanta for the 2023 SIAC Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Benedict College and Albany State will face off on Saturday afternoon in the SIAC Championship game. The two teams had two vastly different paths to Atlanta for the championship game and the storylines surrounding the contest are vastly different.

Expectations continue to be set for Benedict College

Benedict, under the leadership of head coach Chennis Berry, finished their second straight season undefeated in the conference. They boast the #1 defense in Division II, holding opponents to 8 points per game behind a dominant pass rush flanked by NFL prospect Loobert Denealus. The situation isn't new to the Tigers. They were in this same situation last year opposite Tuskegee University fighting for the SIAC Championship after an undefeated season.

However, their dominance brings new expectations. Even through their success this season, HBCU fans and prognosticators have wanted to see even more for the new kings of SIAC. They exceeded every challenge lobbied at them. They won all of their out-of-conference games in dominant fashion, they valiantly fought and won against contending teams such as Miles College and Fort Valley State and they managed to still put together a highly functional offense after the departure of last year's starting quarterback Eric Phoenix to Division I Murray State.

Even with their championship appearance, expectations have been placed upon them. Many are looking ahead for Benedict and want to see them make a run toward the Division II National Championship, mirroring the success of the Connell Maynor-led Winston-Salem State Ram team that clinched a birth in the National Championship against perennial Division II superpower Valdosta State.

No matter who the Tigers played in the SIAC Championship, HBCU fans expected them to dominate. now the task at hand for Coach Berry's squad is to prepare for the postseason but not lose sight of what's in front of them. That's the genesis of Berry's favorite saying of going “1-0” every week.

Benedict is stout at every position on their team. They capitalize well off of mistakes made by their opponents. To beat Benedict you have to be perfect. Everything has to go your way to even score a touchdown on what is viewed as a prolific and historic defensive attack.

Can Albany State play mistake-free football and summon the offense to compete with the dominant Benedict College machine that they're tasked to face in the championship game?

Albany State has exceeded expectations

Albany State was predicted to finish second behind Benedict in the SIAC's predicted order of finish at SIAC Media Day. But, no one realistically expected them to be here.

Former head coach Gabe Giardina left following the end of the season to return to Charleston Southern and coach the Buccaneers. Giardinia took several key pieces of his version of the Dirty Blue defense with him, as well as his run-first philosophy.

Enter Quinn Gray, Florida A&M quarterback legend and offensive-minded who embraces the air raid style. The Golden Rams were tasked with rebuilding their team to fit the new offensive system that Gray was putting in place.

They were given a rough draw as they started the year against Wingate University, the only team that was able to beat the 2022 Benedict College Tigers last season. Then, they played a Valdosta State team looked to avenge a dismal 2022 season and regain their form as championship contenders. Albany lost both games, although the Rams put together a valiant effort against the Blazers in a 21-16 Week 2 contest.

Then, as they started to get things rolling with a four-game winning streak, Allen University crashed their homecoming with a 39-27 defeat. The next week, they lost to a red-hot Edward Waters Tiger team on a last-second touchdown.

HBCU fans started to look past the Golden Rams as championship contenders as they eyed Miles College, Tuskegee, and Fort Valley State as challengers to Benedict once the dust settled on the season. Ironically, Albany State stood tall over all of its championship rivals.

First, the Golden Rams forced themselves back into the championship picture with a dominant and unexpected 48-7 rout of Miles College. The loss knocked the Golden Bears out of the championship picture.

Next, they were tasked to play against a Fort Valley team that hit their stride under head coach Shawn Gibbs. The Wildcats were one win and Tuskegee loss away from a rematch with Benedict College. And, by all accounts, it seemed as if Fort Valley were ready to punch their ticket to Atlanta.

However Gray made a late-game quarterback switch from starter Dionte Bonneau to sophomore backup Jhaydon Sullivan after Bonneau threw three interceptions. The change proved to be fruitful as Sullivan scored two short-yardage rushing touchdowns to put the Golden Rams up 13-7, capitalizing off of two uncharacteristic thrown interceptions by Wildcat quarterback Kelvin Durham.

The Rams went on to win the game and clinch their spot in the championship, putting a period on an adventurous first year under Gray's tenure. Albany State has a tall task as they face off against a dominant Benedict defense.

The main goal for Albany State is simple: don't duplicate the gameplay of the Fountain City Classic vs. Fort Valey State. The Rams weren't able to get their offense going and the Wildcast's stout defensive line did enough to force Bonneau to make tough passes that eventually were intercepted.

Benedict's defensive line is quick and physically opposing, holding opponents to only 81 yards rushing on the season. The game plan and adjustments that were utilized against Fort Valley State won't work, as Benedict is a different team that thrives off the errors of their competitors.

Albany has to also take their opportunities to score. The Rams didn't attempt a field goal at all in the game, which is crucial to having a chance at beating Benedict. Three points are better than zero, especially when scoring and red zone opportunities will be predictably limited.

Where to watch Benedict vs. Albany State

Benedict vs. Albany State is set to air on ESPN+ at 1 PM EST and will air on ESPNU at 11 PM EST. The game will take place in Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.