The 2023 NFL Draft is finally almost here after months of waiting. With so much anticipation surrounding the draft, there are obviously plenty of predictions and mock drafts already out there. So, we already have a fairly good idea of what players will go when, or at least we think we do. Below, we’ll lay out some sneaky options for the Cincinnati Bengals at No. 28 overall.

Remember that all of these predictions are just that, predictions. For all we know, NFL teams may have a completely different view of the draft than we do as outsiders looking in. The moral of the story is to expect the unexpected when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Many teams could potentially throw a wrench into the draft, and that includes the Bengals. While the Bengals are definitely contenders, they have quite a few needs to fill to solidify their roster. This makes it somewhat difficult to predict what exactly they will do in the first round, let alone the entire draft.

With that said, here are three surprise players Cincinnati could select at 28th overall.

3. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

When discussing running backs in the 2023 draft class, Texas’ Bijan Robinson is always to come up. It makes sense, seeing as how Robinson was a college superstar and possibly the best running back prospect the league has seen since Saquon Barkley five years ago. While Robinson is clearly the best back in the draft, don’t sleep on Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs only played one season in Alabama after transferring from Georgia Tech, but he became an instant star. Despite dealing with injury, he still rushed for 926 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 444 yards and three touchdowns through the air. By far his best stretch came in early October when he rushed for a combined 463 yards and five touchdowns in three games.

It may not seem so at first, but Cincinnati could use an upgrade at running back. Joe Mixon got into legal trouble this offseason and had a down year in 2022, while backup Samaje Perine left in free agency. Granted, the Bengals do have some needs that are more pressing than running back. However, if they decide that’s the hole they want to fill, and Robinson is off the board, Gibbs would be an excellent choice.

2. Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Tight end is another position of need in Cincinnati’s offense. The Bengals lost starter Hayden Hurst, who had 414 yards and two touchdowns last season, in free agency. Zac Taylor seems confident in free agent Irv Smith Jr. making up for that loss, but considering he missed half of last season with injury, that isn’t a sure thing.

Fortunately for the Bengals, this tight-end class is very strong. The consensus top three tight ends are Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, and Georgia’s Darnell Washington. All three have been mocked to the Bengals, so much so that, according to NFL Mock Draft Database, Mayer is the most popular pick, Washington is the third-most-popular and Kincaid is a “trendy pick.” However, there’s one more tight end the Bengals might be looking at.

Of course, that player is Oregon State’s Luke Musgrave. He only played two games in 2022 due to injury, but his intangibles are excellent. He measures in at 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, all while posting a 4.61 40-yard dash, a 36″ vertical jump and a 10’5″ broad jump.

“The way Musgrave is able to move at his size—6-foot-6 and 255 pounds—alone is enough to get excited about him as a tight end prospect,” wrote Jack McKessy of The Draft Network, who had the Bengals taking Musgrave in the first round. “Add in his reliable hands and developmental upside, and he becomes even more exciting. With Musgrave, the Bengals would be adding another excellent pass-catching option with a very bright future to their offense.”

Musgrave may be flying under the radar compared to other TEs, but he can succeed all the same in Cincinnati.

1. Andre Carter II, EDGE, Army

At first, edge rusher doesn’t seem like a big need for the Bengals. After all, they have two very strong edge rushers in Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson, so what’s the deal? Well, the Bengals had the fourth-fewest sacks, and the fewest among playoff teams, in the league at just 30. If the Bengals want to finally win their first ring, they will have to get to the quarterback more often.

There are a few options that could make sense, but a sneaky option could be Army’s Andre Carter II. There was a time when Carter was widely seen as a first-round pick, but a poor showing at the Combine hurt his stock considerably. However, it’s important to remember that Carter was still subject to Army’s conditioning requirements, so of course he would have his struggles.

Carter certainly wouldn’t be a starter right away, but that’s OK for the Bengals. He can sit behind Hubbard and Hendrickson for a bit while occasionally getting some snaps in. Once he’s more pro-ready, he can take over and lead the Bengals’ pass-rush himself.

“This past season wasn’t Carter’s best work but he was a force to be reckoned with in 2021, notching 14.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss,” wrote Leigh Oleszczak of Stripe Hype, who had the Bengals taking Carter here before the Combine. “I trust that Lou Anarumo will know how to get the most out of Carter.”

Carter is definitely a project player, but that development time may be worth it for Cincinnati.