The Cincinnati Bengals will be under incredible pressure during the 2025 NFL season. Cincinnati's offense was elite in 2024 but their defense held them back, keeping them from making the playoffs. The Bengals are hard at work trying to get both of their starting edge rushers back with the team before training camp.

Bengals owner Mike Brown believes that his team will get a deal done with edge rusher Trey Hendrickson.

“I think it'll get done,” Brown declared on Monday, per ESPN's Ben Baby.

Brown does have some reason for optimism about finally getting a new contract for his superstar edge rusher.

Bengals GM Duke Tobin confirmed on Monday that contract talks are still ongoing between Hendrickson and the team.

“He’s an important part of our team. … He's a guy who has been very valuable,” Tobin said according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. “He has earned a raise and extension. We'll see if we can come together on something.”

Hendrickson is currently under contract with the Bengals, but is seeking more money after back-to-back 17.5 sack seasons. He has threatened the possibility of sitting out the entire 2025 season if his demands are not met.

Cincinnati is rumored to have offered Hendrickson a new deal just days before the start of training camp.

It will be interesting to see if both sides can strike a deal this week.

Bengals' Duke Tobin calls out Shemar Stewart for not signing rookie contract yet

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Shemar Stewart after her is selected by the Cincinnati Bengals as the number seventeen pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Bengals may be confident about getting Hendrickson back with the team. But they shouldn't forget about Shemar Stewart either.

Tobin called out Stewart for not signing his rookie contract yet during an interview on Monday.

“He needs to be here. I would encourage him to be here,” Tobin said, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. “He’s listening to the advice he’s paying for (from his agents). I don’t understand the advice … We’re treating him fairly.”

Brown explained that the holdup is related to contract guarantees on his rookie deal.

“Bengals owner Mike Brown explained that the holdup in getting Shemar Stewart signed isn't about money, but rather about contract guarantees in extreme disciplinary scenarios,” Meirov wrote. “Stewart’s agent is pushing for the deal to remain fully guaranteed even if Stewart were to commit a serious violation — something (hypothetically) as severe as going to prison. Brown noted that while he doesn’t believe that will ever happen, it’s the sticking point that’s delaying the deal.”

Cincinnati is playing a dangerous game with both of their starting edge rushers unhappy about their contracts.

Hopefully both situations will be resolved soon, as Bengals training camp kicks off on Tuesday.

