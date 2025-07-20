The Cincinnati Bengals are ready to make up for lost time in 2025. Cincinnati played well in 2024, but they could not get the help they needed to make the playoffs. The Bengals just added some Joe Burrow insurance before the start of training camp this week.

The Bengals have signed former Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder on Sunday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Ridder will compete for a backup job behind Joe Burrow.

Ridder was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Falcons. Atlanta gave Ridder the starting job in 2023, but he failed to impress. Ridder logged 2,836 yards with 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 15 games played in 2023.

The Falcons traded Ridder to the Cardinals last offseason in exchange for Rondale Moore. Ridder ended up losing a training camp battle with Clayton Tune and was cut by the Cardinals before returning to their practice squad.

The Raiders eventually signed Ridder off the Cardinals' practice squad after injuries to Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell. But he only played in two games and failed to impress Antonio Pierce's coaching staff.

Now he will join Jake Browning and Logan Woodside in Cincinnati's quarterback room. The three backups will be competing for one, maybe two, roster spots.

Bengals fans now have a reason to pay attention to the team's backup quarterback position during the preseason.

Trey Hendrickson, Shemar Stewart still away from Bengals heading into training camp

The Bengals do not seem willing to budge on their two important contract disputes.

Cincinnati's training camp will begin on Wednesday, but neither Trey Hendrickson nor first-round rookie Shemar Stewart have signed a new contract with the team.

As a result, Bengals fans should expect both players to hold out of training camp.

Hendrickson is seeking a big-money contract extension after back-to-back 17.5-sack seasons. He has threatened to sit out the entire 2025 season if his demands are not met. Meanwhile, Stewart is feuding with the Bengals over language about guaranteed money in his rookie contract.

The Bengals should feel pressure to sign one or both players before Wednesday's soft deadline. It will be interesting to see if any last-second deals get done over the next two days.

If not, this story could haunt the Bengals all the way through training camp.