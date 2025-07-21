Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron believes he still plenty of gas in the tank to continue his professional football career.

McCarron last played in June 2024, representing the St. Louis Battlehawks at the time. He played two seasons with them while being an athlete in the XFL/UFL.

2023 was his last appearance in the NFL, appearing in two games for the Bengals that season. The franchise originally selected him in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft, spending six of his nine seasons with the organization.

At age 34, McCarron is still capable of having a roster spot on any professional side. He took part in an interview with Alabama.com, knowing he can still play but is uncertain on whether he played his last game.

“I don’t know,” McCarron said when asked if he had played his final game. “I know I can still play. I’m training kids. I’m training Bubba Thompson at South (Alabama), Tate Graham at Baker (High School), and some younger kids in the off time. They make the old man pull out his cleats every once in a while to show my skills in some drills, and I spin the ball and it comes out and I’m like, ‘I still got it.’”

How AJ McCarron played throughout NFL career

AJ McCarron was mainly a backup throughout his NFL career, spending most of it with the Bengals.

McCarron appeared in 13 games, including three starts, with the Bengals across four of those six seasons. He completed 90 passes for 939 yards and six touchdowns. His stints with the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons didn't bring much change as he only appeared in six total games with those teams.

He took his talents to the XFL/UFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks. It turned out to be a success for him, boasting a 12-5 record after two seasons with the team. He completed 367 passes for 3,732 yards and 39 touchdowns.

McCarron has the talent to continue playing football, whether it's in the NFL or XFL/UFL. What matters is whether he still has the motivation to continue leading offenses at center.