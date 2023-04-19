Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After their Russell Wilson trade with the Denver Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks lucked into the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With the draft approaching, the Seahawks wanted to get a better look at one of the best defenders in this year’s class in Will Anderson Jr.

The Seahawks are hosting Anderson for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Anderson is visiting Seattle on the final day teams can host prospects before the NFL Draft.

Will Anderson Jr. spent three years at Alabama, appearing in 41 games. The outside linebacker racked up 204 tackles – 58.5 for a loss – 34.5 sacks and an interception. He won the National Championship with the Crimson Tide in 2020. Furthermore, Anderson is two-time Bronco Nagurski Trophy – given to the nation’s best defender – winner and a two-time unanimous All-American.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While the Seahawks sneaked into the playoffs last season, they could use a major upgrade on their defensive front. Seattle ranked 26th overall in total defense, allowing 361.7 yards per game.

The Seahawks have made a few major additions to their lineup in Dre’Mont Jones and the return of Bobby Wagner. However, the addition of Anderson would make Seattle much more ferocious. Looking to capitalize off of their playoff run, a standout defender could help the Seahawks make a much deeper run.

Even with the No. 5 overall pick, Anderson’s value might be too steep for Seattle. If there’s a run of quarterbacks, perhaps Anderson falls to five. Regardless, the Seahawks are taking a much closer look at the Alabama prospect as they prepare for his potential selection in the NFL Draft.