Joe Burrow is Sports Illustrated's latest cover star. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback, who is known for using the NFL tunnel as his personal runway, opted for an ice bath for his recent SI cover.

Joe Burrow keeps it cool on and off the field. The Bengals QB is featured on the cover of SI's Sports & Style Issue: https://t.co/nAbqhurGNn pic.twitter.com/e2rjFlaHhr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) July 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

On the cover, Burrow is wearing a soaked maroon blazer, showing off his bare chest with a smiley-faced necklace. Burrow is not one to shy away from a challenge on or off the field and having the quarterback play with color throughout his shoot didn't need that much convincing, according to the NFL's first fashion editor, and one of the NFL star's stylists, Kyle Smith.

“Joe loves color in a way that I don’t. It’s a fun exercise to figure out what color of the day he’s into.” Smith then adds: “He doesn’t necessarily pay attention to what’s trending or what everybody else is wearing, and that’s what makes [his style] so unique. He is always doing his own thing. I think a big part of the Joe fandom is an appreciation of his fashion. Or, at least, his individuality expressed through fashion.”

Burrows shared with the publication that his love for fashion began at an early age. His mother, Robin, was a fashion buyer when he was a child.

“My mom was in fashion when I was little,” says Burrow. “So I was around it. I was always pretty particular about what I wore, like when we’d be school shopping. I didn’t know anything, I just liked how the clothes felt and looked. I struggled [with confidence] when I was little. I was pretty uncomfortable in my own skin, and I think I was quiet and socially awkward, so I did express myself with colors and clothes.”

Burrow explained that his personal fashion patterns he navigates towards the most are: “decoration, flowers, butterflies, all that cool stuff,” he says.

Like Burrow, sports stars have been evolving their looks to where their names are synonymous as fashion icons like NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Milwaukee Bucks' Kyle Kuzma, F1 race car driver Lewis Hamilton, New England Patriots' Stefon Diggs, and more.

“I think the younger crowd is very for it,” says Burrow. “I also think [different styles] bring a different demographic to the game. I think more young women, or people who might not have known or cared about football at all beforehand, are paying attention to what people are wearing in the tunnel. Maybe they see somebody wearing a Gucci fit into the game, and they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s pretty cool, who’s that?’ And then they start paying attention. I do think it brings more fans, honestly.”