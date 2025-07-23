The 2025 season has been a nightmare for the Baltimore Orioles. They've become one of the best teams in MLB over the past few seasons, reaping the rewards of a painful rebuild that had them bring up the rear in the entire league for a few years, but they have declined big time this season. In fact, with only a little over a week to go before the trade deadline, the Orioles, coming off a 6-4 defeat to the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, have a terrible 44-56 record, which has them 8.5 games out of a Wild Card spot with seven teams above them.

Simply put, the Orioles, after buying over the past few seasons, will more likely than not be sellers come the trade deadline. And this has the potential to cast a huge cloud on the locker room considering the uncertainty that they have to deal with at the moment. Nonetheless, first baseman Coby Mayo, despite being just 23 years old and in his first year as a big-leaguer, understands the reality of the situation they're in.

“I think everybody kind of knows the situation we’re in right now. I think there’s probably going to be some guys moved. But if you think about that too much, it’s going to take away your focus from tonight,” Mayo said, per Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner.

The Orioles do have a few veterans who could be of interest to contending teams at the deadline. And as sad as it may be, the Orioles' terrible 2025 season means that they will have to part ways with a few of them while hoping to at least bring back some assets that will aid in their goal to return to contending ways next year.

Who can the Orioles dangle at the trade deadline?

The Orioles do have a few players in the final year of their deal who could be low-cost rentals for contending teams. One such player is Zach Eflin. Eflin might be in the middle of a rough season, with a 5.95 ERA across 12 starts, but he's about to come off the injured list, so perhaps he'd be fresh for the stretch run.

Someone like Charlie Morton could at least be a useful innings-eater for a team in need of some pitching. Center fielder Cedric Mullins could also be a viable target, as he has considerable pop for someone playing an up-the-middle position. Ryan O'Hearn can provide some valuable power production as well.

Seranthony Dominguez is an experienced reliever who shouldn't cost much to acquire from the Orioles as well.