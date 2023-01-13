As Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals head into the Wild Card round of the playoffs, they will be taking on a familiar opponent in the Baltimore Ravens. All eyes will be on this AFC North matchup. Ahead of this Bengals-Ravens matchup, we will be giving our Bengals Wild Card predictions.

Led by Joe Burrow, the Bengals have once again put together a solid season. They finished the season with a 12-4 record while winning eight straight games, and 10 of their last 11. The Bengals also finished atop the AFC North.

Just last weekend, the Bengals took on the Ravens. In the Week 18 matchup, Burrow and the Bengals walked away with a 27-16.

The Ravens were without quarterback Lamar Jackson in the Week 18 matchup. It now appears that this may once again be the case, which could impact this game in a big way.

A healthy Lamar Jackson could drastically impact the outcome of this game. When these two sides faced off in Week 5, the Ravens walked away with a 19-17 victory. But his availability still seems to be in the air.

Per usual, this AFC North matchup will be a must-watch game. With Burrow leading the Bengals, this team could once again be set for a deep playoff run. But in order to do that, they will need to take down this division rival.

Here are three bold predictions for the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. The Bengals WR trio dominates

Throughout this season, the Bengals trio of pass catchers has looked elite. Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd, and Tee Higgins have all stuffed the stat sheet. In total, they have combined for 219 receptions, 2,837 receiving yards, and 21 receiving touchdowns. Both Chase and Higgins finished the regular season with over 1,000 receiving yards.

The Bengals have managed to find a way for all three pass catchers to find success this season. And more often than not, they all put up big numbers on a week-to-week basis

As these two sides faced off last week, this pair combined for 14 receptions, 144 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown. While Boyd finished the game with just one reception for seven yards, he was almost on the receiving end of several big plays.

The Ravens have struggled against the pass all season. They allowed 3,947 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns on the season.

Based on how this Bengals trio has looked in recent weeks, they could once again be in line for a big game.

2. Joe Mixon reaches the end zone

Bengals running back Joe Mixon has steadily put together yet another strong campaign in 2022. While playing in just 14 games, the veteran running back still managed to make his presence felt on the field.

Mixon finished the regular season rushing for 814 yards and seven touchdowns on 210 carries. He also carved out a huge role through the air, ultimately finishing fourth on the team in receiving yards. In total, he recorded 60 receptions for 441 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

In the two games that Mixon played against the Ravens, he managed to make his presence felt. He recorded 156 yards from scrimmage and one touchdown on 33 total touches.

Mixon plays a key role in the Bengals offense and has proven to be a go-to option. As they take on this strong Ravens defense, he could once again be in line for a strong day. This could mean at least one trip to the endzone, through either the air or the ground.

1. Joe Burrow dominates through the air

Joe Burrow, now in his third season, has put together another MVP-caliber season. While leading the Bengals to a 12-4 finish, Burrow has looked elite.

In total, Burrow has thrown for 4,475 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions. On the ground, he has added 257 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 75 total carries.

Expectations are high for Burrow heading into this matchup. In his two games against the Ravens this season, he has played two of his more “normal” games. He has thrown for 432 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in these two matchups. On the ground, he has totaled just 16 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown on six total carries.

With 40 touchdowns in just 16 games this season, Joe Burrow was on pace to set career highs across the board this season. The former number-one overall pick has proven to be a leader for this Bengals team. While leading them on a trip to the Super Bowl last season, Burrow will be expected to do the same this season. But first, he will need to take down a proven rival in the Ravens.