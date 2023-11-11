Here are our four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals as they face the Houston Texans in Week 10 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

We have a Cincinnati Bengals Week 10 game scheduled against the Houston Texans. After a big win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 9, the Bengals want to continue their win streak against the Texans. As the Bengals prepare to face the Texans, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Cincinnati.

Bengals Won in Week 9

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a strong season so far, with a 5-3 record. They are currently in second place in the AFC North, behind the Baltimore Ravens. In Week 9, the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills 24-18.

The Bengals have been improving under head coach Zac Taylor, with a talented young roster led by star quarterback Joe Burrow. In the 2022 season, the Bengals won 12 out of their last 14 games to match their franchise-best record of 12-4, clinching the AFC North title for the second straight year. This season, they have continued to perform well, with notable wins over the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, and Buffalo Bills. With five games left in the regular season, the Bengals will look to continue their success and secure a playoff spot.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Here are our four bold predictions for the Cincinnati Bengals as they face the Houston Texans in a Week 10 matchup.

Big Time Burrow

Joe Burrow delivered a stellar performance by completing 31 of 44 pass attempts for 348 yards, including two touchdowns. Remarkably, he also committed zero turnovers in the Bengals' 24-18 victory over the Bills on Sunday. This marked another exceptional passing display in his second game following the Cincinnati bye week in Week 7. The young superstar has impressively completed 78 percent of his passes, amassing 631 yards and five touchdowns in these two recent contests. His resurgence from a lingering calf injury has him poised to regain his elite status. Furthermore, this resurgence should positively impact the projections of his receivers for their upcoming home game against the Texans. Remember that Houston currently possesses the 24th-ranked pass defense in the league.

Jumping Joe Mixon

Despite nursing a chest injury, Joe Mixon managed to contribute significantly in Sunday's win against the Bills. He recorded 14 carries for 37 yards, securing a touchdown, and additionally caught five passes for 31 yards out of six targets. This performance was in line with his average of 18.7 touches before the game. Sure, his touchdown and reception statistics slightly lag behind last year's numbers. However, if Burrow continues his recent strong play, the entire Bengals' offense, including Mixon, is poised for an upturn in the second half of the season. That should start with the upcoming clash against the Texans.

Joe Mixon muscles his way into the end-zone 💪pic.twitter.com/xH2BEXhd7s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 6, 2023

Boyd's Time To Rise

Tyler Boyd made three receptions out of five targets for 56 yards in the Bengals' over the Bills. He showed tremendous promise. He ranked fourth in targets from Burrow on Sunday but managed to gain 32 yards on one of his three receptions. That placed him second in total yardage behind Tee Higgins. Notably, this marks a season-high yardage total for the 29-year-old veteran through eight games. Boyd appears to be heating up in sync with Burrow, having scored touchdowns in consecutive games leading up to Sunday's solid performance. With Ja'Marr Chase dealing with a back injury and Higgins out in Week 10, Boyd should receive more attention from Joe Burrow.

Bengals Keep Winning

Cincinnati is currently playing at their best, turning a 1-3 start into a four-game winning streak. Their defense effectively contained Josh Allen, and Joe Burrow seems to have fully recovered from his early-season injury. We can potentially consider the Bengals a strong Super Bowl contender again. They've been on a hot streak, and their resilient defense has been a key factor.

On the other end, the Texans have shown promise this season. However, the upcoming game against the Bengals will likely be their toughest challenge since their Week 1 matchup against the Ravens. It's worth noting that with CJ Stroud performing exceptionally well, there's a possibility of a high-scoring game. Cincinnati's recent victories against the Seahawks, 49ers, and Bills during their winning streak have raised questions about whether they are the top-performing team in the AFC. In Week 9, Stroud set a rookie NFL record for passing yards in a game, but the Bengals' defense is expected to present challenges for the rookie quarterback. The Bengals should get a close win here and extend their winning streak.

Looking Ahead

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding a wave of momentum, with Joe Burrow's resurgence, Joe Mixon's consistent contributions, and Tyler Boyd's emerging role in the offense. Their recent string of victories, including impressive wins against strong opponents, has cemented their status as a formidable force in the AFC. As they prepare to face the Houston Texans in Week 10, they find themselves in a strong position to extend their winning streak and further solidify their Super Bowl aspirations.

While the Texans have shown promise, Cincinnati's well-rounded team, backed by a resolute defense, makes them a formidable challenge. With the potential for a high-scoring showdown, football fans can expect an exciting matchup. The Bengals' defense, having proven its mettle against rookie sensation Stroud and other talented opponents, adds another layer of intrigue to this upcoming game. All eyes are on Cincinnati as they aim to continue their impressive run and make a statement in the AFC.