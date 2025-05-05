Speculation that the star quarterback Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton are dating was fueled after the Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller was seen with her at the Miami Grand Prix.

A video has surfaced of the two leaving a van together at the Miami Grand Prix. TMZ Sports notes they were seen leaving the same van “at least twice” throughout the weekend.

In one of the videos, Burrow is among the four guys seen leaving the van. Five ladies exit before Ponton eventually surfaces in the video.

Joey B rolling deep in Miami. Olivia Ponton last off the bus. pic.twitter.com/M2unwh2Kzl — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) May 5, 2025

Burrow and Ponton were among the many celebrities who attended the Miami Grand Prix. TMZ notes that Timothée Chalamet, Gordon Ramsay, and BLACKP!NK's Lisa and Rosé were there as well.

Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton dating?

It appears Burrow and Ponton are keeping their relationship on the DL as much as possible. They have not received as much media attention as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce or Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

People previously reported Burrow and Ponton have been “hooking up” since the fall of 2024. They were previously linked when Ponton was the one who made a 911 call after Burrow's house was robbed in December 2024.

The source described their relationship as “casual.” However, it remains unclear if that is still the case after their trip to Miami. Perhaps things have evolved since last fall.

At the time, Ponton said she was “employed” by Burrow. To what capacity is unknown, but maybe their Grand Prix appearance can be chalked up to a work event.

Ponton is a social media star. In 2022, she was named one of Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit rookies. Her Instagram account has nearly three million followers, and her TikTok has over 7.5 million followers.

Burrow, meanwhile, is coming off his best statistical season in the NFL. He led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdowns (43) while only throwing nine interceptions. He added another 202 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

However, the Bengals were unable to make the playoffs. Despite his heroics, Burrow could not lead them to a postseason berth. The Bengals began the season with a three-game losing streak.

They did a have chance at the playoffs by the end of the year. The Bengals ended the season with five straight wins but finished with a total of nine wins. That was not enough to get them into the playoffs.