The Cincinnati Bengals invested heavily in their offense this offseason, signing both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to four-year extensions. But the good vibes did not extend to the defensive side of the ball as the Bengals have been unable to reach an agreement on a new contract with star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson.

The two sides have been in a stalemate over an extension for months now. And the contract dispute has become personal for Hendrickson as his frustration with the process is reaching a boiling point. The Bengals gave the veteran defensive end permission to seek a trade this offseason but those talks ultimately went nowhere.

NFL insider Albert Breer addressed a potential Hendrickson trade in a recent Q&A segment on SI.com. Asked if there was a realistic chance the Detroit Lions could add the D-lineman, Breer expressed skepticism.

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson may not be a fit for the Lions

“I like the idea, but I’d say no, because whatever you pay for Trey Hendrickson becomes the floor for a megadeal for star edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. You’d be talking about $70-million-plus per year sunk into two players at one position – with one of them in his 30s – on a roster with a lot of young talent to pay. I’m not sure that would work,” Breer explained, per SI.com.

Hendrickson led the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024, the second straight season he’s reached that sack total. He’s entering the final year of his deal with the Bengals and set to make a base salary of $15.8 million in 2025, far below his market value as one of the league’s premier pass rushers. Hendrickson recently said he wouldn't play in 2025 without a new deal.

Making matters more frustrating for Hendrickson, the Bengals used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select defensive end Shemar Stewart. Many view the former Texas A&M standout as Hendrickson’s replacement on the team.

While it’s tempting to pair Hendrickson with Hutchinson in Detroit, creating a formidable pass rushing duo, Breer’s concerns about paying both defenders is legitimate. Nonetheless, it’s likely the Lions end up adding an edge rusher at some point to bolster the defensive line for the 2025 season.

“Remember, last year, they added Za’Darius Smith at the trade deadline. I could certainly see another move like that down the line,” Breer noted, per SI.com.