For the Cleveland Browns, the 2025 offseason has been defined by preservation rather than progress. The front office kept Myles Garrett in-house after his trade request threatened to detonate the defensive core. However, in a loaded AFC North, belief only gets you so far. The Browns need reinforcements. In that regard, wide receiver remains the most urgent position to address. Remember that there remains uncertainty around Deshaun Watson’s status and a questionable offensive line outlook. As such, the Browns can’t afford to enter the season without adding another proven pass-catcher. If they want to maximize the value of their remaining window with Garrett and a defense that ranked top 10 in EPA per play last year, they must get aggressive in the trade market now—not later.

Cautious Offseason Leaves Glaring Holes

The Browns avoided disaster following Garrett‘s trade request. Still, even after retaining him, they didn't get much better this offseason.

Securing Michigan standout Mason Graham and an extra 2026 first-round pick via their draft-day trade-down with Jacksonville was solid strategy. That said, the cost of missing out on Travis Hunter is steep. This is especially true for a team that desperately needed receiver help. Cleveland's quarterback room remains a question mark, too. Additionally, they have done little to prepare for a looming shake-up on the offensive line. Note that this line graded just 59.8 overall on PFF last season.

The wide receiver room certainly remains unconvincing. Jerry Jeudy flashed WR1 ability with 1,229 receiving yards last year—his best season as a pro. Cedric Tillman also showed potential before a late-season concussion derailed his development. Beyond those two, the cupboard is bare. Jamari Thrash, Michael Woods, and David Bell are still fighting for relevance. Diontae Johnson, a recent signing, offers some explosiveness. However he is also viewed as a reclamation project after bouncing between three teams in 2024. Elijah Moore, once viewed as a core piece, signed with Buffalo after Cleveland failed to match their offer. Simply put, the Browns didn’t add enough firepower to make their passing attack playoff-worthy.

That’s why Cleveland must explore the trade market. And two players, in particular, make a ton of sense—both affordable and both potentially available.

Here we'll try to to look at the players who are the Cleveland Browns 2 best trade targets to round out their 2025 roster.

Target 1: Gabe Davis

Gabe Davis has the size, experience, and postseason pedigree the Browns need on the outside. At this point, he might even be available at a discount.

Davis endured a frustrating debut season in Jacksonville. He was limited to just 10 games after tearing his meniscus. Before the injury, he posted modest numbers (20 catches, 239 yards, 2 TDs). However, the Jaguars’ offensive system never quite maximized his deep-threat skill set. The bigger issue for Davis isn’t health—it’s opportunity. Jacksonville’s receiver room is now bursting at the seams. Brian Thomas Jr broke out in his rookie season. Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick in 2025, will demand a heavy target share. Veteran Dyami Brown was also added on a $10 million deal. In short: Davis looks like the odd man out.

Enter Cleveland. The Browns present a much clearer path to relevance for Davis. He could immediately slot in as the team’s No. 2 option opposite Jeudy. He could then give Joe Flacco—or whoever is under center—a legitimate sideline threat who can stretch defenses. Davis’ ability to high-point contested balls and run crisp go routes could open up the underneath game for Tillman and Johnson. He could also force safeties to play deeper.

Financially, he’s a manageable addition. Davis is on the final year of his deal. A mid-round draft pick could be enough to pry him away. If the Browns are serious about pushing toward contention, this is a risk worth taking.

Target 2: Alec Pierce

Alec Pierce might be one of the most quietly attractive trade chips on the market. As such, the Browns should pounce before someone else does.

Pierce is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is stuck in a logjam in Indianapolis. Michael Pittman and Josh Downs are entrenched as starters. Meanwhile, second-year standout Adonai Mitchell and newly drafted TE Tyler Warren further squeeze the target hierarchy. We think Pierce will be the odd man out.

Pierce’s 2024 stat line—824 yards and seven touchdowns—is impressive considering the Colts' revolving door at quarterback. What’s more eye-opening is his league-leading 22.3 yards per reception. He’s a vertical weapon with size, speed, and toughness. That’s exactly the kind of profile Cleveland lacks.

Pierce would offer the Browns a home-run threat who can blow the top off defenses and complement Jeudy’s route-running. He’s also young (25) and likely available for a future late Day 2 pick. Given his track record and upside, that’s excellent value.

Yes, trade rumors around Pierce continue to bubble. That said, Indianapolis has been cautious. They’re reportedly waiting to see how Mitchell performs in camp before making a move. That gives Cleveland a window. If GM Andrew Berry is proactive, he could jump the line and lock in a much-needed sparkplug for his offense.

The Time for Action is Now

Cleveland’s defense gives them a chance in any game. But in a division loaded with Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and now a resurgent Steelers team, the Browns cannot hope to win low-scoring slogs every week. They need offensive firepower. They need a deep receiving corps. And they need to support a quarterback room teetering on the edge of mediocrity.

Gabe Davis and Alec Pierce won’t single-handedly turn the Browns into contenders—but they offer upside, affordability, and schematic fit. If Cleveland wants to avoid squandering Myles Garrett’s prime and wasting another year of potential, pulling the trigger on one (or both) of these trades may be the smartest move left in a quiet offseason.