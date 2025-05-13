Superstar edge rusher Trey Hendrickson has been seeking a new contract with the Cincinnati Bengals throughout the entire offseason. However, a new deal has yet to emerge despite Hendrickson openly voicing his frustration. On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter broke down the entire saga between both sides.

The 30-year-old edge rusher recently spoke about the lack of communication from the Bengals' franchise. He indicates that the front office hasn't even returned his phone calls and is upset with the organization talking about him during the owner's meetings.

During a segment of “NFL Live” on ESPN, Adam Schefter claims the feud between Hendrickson and the Bengals is personal. The famed NFL insider lists the reasons why Hendrickson is so upset, with one of them being that the 2024-25 sack leader feels led astray by the franchise.

“[Trey Hendrickson is] frustrated because the team has not only not returned his phone calls since the draft … but [the Bengals] obviously had comments to make at the owners meetings.”

Hendrickson is coming off a career year that saw him record 46 total tackles (33 solo), 19 tackles for a loss, 17.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. It was the second consecutive season in which the four-time Pro Bowler recorded 17.5 sacks in a single season. The 2025-26 campaign is the final year of his contract.

The Bengals dished out a ton of money this offseason to wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Even quarterback Joe Burrow signed a new deal in 2023. For whatever reason, the front office has not given Trey Hendrickson the contract he desires, and reports indicate the franchise doesn't plan on trading him away either.

Cincinnati has failed to reach the playoffs since 2022. It's been a roller coaster for the franchise in recent years, as the Bengals have struggled with injuries. Despite that, expectations remain high with or without Hendrickson on the roster.

With contract talks coming to a standstill, Trey Hendrickson gave the Bengals an ultimatum. Either the team pays him, or he sits out for the entire 2025-26 season. The ball is seemingly in Cincinnati's court with training camp set to begin in July.