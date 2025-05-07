Rumors that Sports Illustrated model Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow are dating have been fueled recently, and she was asked about it at a Met Gala afterparty.

TMZ met with Ponton outside of the party. She initially seemed friendly with the paparazzi. “Hi, how are you guys?” she asked while smiling as she started walking out.

She was then asked straight-up if she was “dating Joe Burrow.” Instantly, her mood changed, and she started looking down as she continued to walk. The two were recently spotted at the Miami Grand Prix together after there were reports they had been “hooking up” since the fall of 2024.

Ponton didn't say a word before entering the car waiting for her. It does not appear she is willing to discuss the matter publicly yet.

Are Joe Burrow and Olivia Ponton dating?

We are still waiting for confirmation of whether or not Burrow and Ponton are dating. They has been linked since December 2024, when Burrow's house was burglarized.

Ponton was the one who made the 911 call, leading to speculation about their relationship. At the time, she claimed to be “employed” by him. It is unclear in what capacity she was working for him.

Since then, there have been reports of them “hooking up” since the fall of that year. Neither of them have spoken about their relationship since.

Ponton is a former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie (in 2022). She is also a social media star with nearly three million followers on Instagram and over 7.6 million on TikTok.

Burrow, meanwhile, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He led the league in passing yards (4,918) and passing touchdowns (43) in the regular season. He only threw nine interceptions in 17 games as well. Additionally, he added another 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Despite his heroics, the Cincinnati Bengals only won eight games. They started the regular season on a three-game skip before beating the Carolina Panthers.

They ended the year with a five-game win streak, beating the likes of the Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Still, it was not enough to make the playoffs. The Bengals' division rivals, the Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, both made the postseason.

Burrow was previously selected with the first-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler and has won NFL Comeback Player of the Year twice. While in college, he won the Heisman Trophy as well.