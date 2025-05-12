The Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson continue to be in a standoff. As Ian Rapoport sees it, he feels that a move could've happened already.

However, there's some important context to establish first. For starters, Hendrickson was due a new contract by the Bengals. After the team didn't extend him, and extended Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, there might not be any money left over.

Not to mention, Cincinnati hasn't seemed the most proactive in keeping the star defensive end. As a result, it's led to a clear division between Hendrickson and the team.

Still, Rapoport detailed the inside scoop on the Pat McAfee Show, and revealed what would've happened already.

If the Bengals were going to trade him, it probably would’ve happened already,” Rapoport said. “Not that trades can’t happen after the draft, we literally saw one happen last week, a huge trade last week.

“But generally trades usually happen before the draft or like around cut down day, when there is literally no other time to get something done and a team says, this is not going to happen lets just trade.”

Ian Rapoport sees interesting ending with Bengals' Trey Hendrickson

Although he hasn't been offered his money, Hendrickson is worthy of it. He made the All-Pro team, led the NFL with 17.5 sacks, and was second in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

Despite the Bengals finishing the season with an 8-9 record, his impact cannot be underestimated. As a result, Rapoport feels empathetic towards the defensive end.

“He deserves a raise, he is awesome, and he deserves more money,” Rapoport said. “I believe they’re going to give it to him, it just hasn’t happened yet, and they just haven't struck the right deal yet. The Bengals are just a little bit more of a methodical organization than a lot of teams.

“We saw how long it took for them to do the Ja’Marr and Tee deal. My understanding is that I emphasize with him at being mad, but I do believe they're going to pay him properly and get this done. He will be on the field rich and happy.”

At the end of the day, a deal could happen sooner rather than later. The Bengals took their time with Higgins and Chase, which caused some concern. The same could be said for possibly Hendrickson.

If Cincinnati doesn't re-sign him, plenty of teams will make him valuable with a lucrative contract thrown his way.