Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor thought his players responded well to yet another primetime victory at Paycor Stadium.

The Cincinnati Bengals continued their sterling performance at home on primetime in Week 9. Zac Taylor's Bengals remained unbeaten at Paycor Stadium in their past six primetime games. He thought his players weren't afraid to shine in the limelight after they beat the Buffalo Bills 24-17 on Sunday, per The Athletic's Paul Dehner. Jr.

“These are the stages they want to be on. They don't shy away from them,” Zac Taylor said after the game.

The keys to the Bengals' fourth straight win were quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Tee Higgins, and a staunch defense.

Joe Burrow shook off a bloodied finger to complete 31 of 44 passes for 348 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Cincinnati got off to a horrendous 1-3 start this season when Burrow was still hobbling with his calf injury. The Bengals have been a rejuvenated bunch with Burrow clicking on all cylinders in the past few weeks.

Joe Burrow's impressive performance prompted FOX Sports' Skip Bayless to say he is the “closest thing to (Tom) Brady in today's NFL.”

For his part, Tee Higgins caught for a season-high 110 yards in the win. The Bengals defense led the Bills to a solitary touchdown in the first half. Cam Taylor-Britt's first-half pick off Josh Allen marked the fifth straight game the latter threw an interception. Buffalo couldn't overcome the 14-point halftime deficit in the last two quarters of play.

Zac Taylor and the Bengals will take on a red-hot CJ Stroud and the Houston Texans in Week 10. Who Dey Nation hopes Cincy continues gaining ground in a tight AFC North division race.