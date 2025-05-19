May 19, 2025 at 12:52 AM ET

The Phoenix Mercury losing Kahleah Copper wasn't on their agenda. It also wasn't on Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas's radar.

After all, the three were destined to be one of the WNBA's top Big 3. Despite battling a back injury throughout training camp, a nagging knee injury resurfaced.

Since Unrivaled, the All-WNBA guard has dealt with that same knee injury. As a result, she ended up having arthroscopic surgery and was ruled out for four to six weeks.

It was a crushing blow, and one that Sabally and Thomas felt immediately. However, they know that the game of basketball must go on.

Following Saturday's demolition of the Seattle Storm, Sabally shared her honest opinion of the injury and how much it hurts for Copper, as a person.

Satou Sabally gave @NickKingSports her immediate thoughts about Kahleah Copper being out with injury. "She's just someone that's so vocal, on the court, off the court and genuinely such a good soul, so you hate to see someone go down like that."

“I was sad,” Sabally said. “She's just so vocal, on the court and off the court, and genuinely like such a good soul. So you hate to see someone down like that.

“But honestly, God always shows you when it's time to rest, and I think she had an amazing offseason. She had an amazing Olympic year. Now, she will just take time to heal, and she'll be back in no time.”

Meanwhile, Thomas had that same optimistic outlook, but didn't harp too much on the injury.

“Kah is going to recover,” Thomas said. “Our job is to hold it down and continue to play. We can't dwell on the people that we don't have right now.

“We know they're here and they're supporting us, and we want them to get better. At the same time, we got to go out there and we got to win basketball games.”

Kahleah Copper's injury impacts Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, Satou Sabally

Although losing Copper is a major blow, there are intangibles that the team loses. After all, Copper is only one of two returning players on the roster familiar with head coach Nate Tibbetts' offensive system.

Most importantly, it has been her leadership.

Funny enough, that was Copper's super important factor for the Mercury heading into training camp. Even Sabally and Thomas raved about her leadership and the leading by example approach.

While Thomas herself is an exceptional leader, this is Copper's team. She is the engine, the culture, and the brand of the Mercury.

No matter what, the team misses her energy, passion, and dog-like mentality on the court. The kid from North Philly has her stamp on the franchise.

Even though two All-WNBA and MVP candidates join the team, the pecking order might be clear. Copper is the No. 1.

At the end of the day, her on-court presence will be dearly missed. However, her presence as a coach, encourager, and a leader can replicate her production on the hardwood.