The Bengals lose Ja'Marr Chase to a shoulder injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals got some bad news Saturday when wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase went down with an injury in a close game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chase is out for the remainder of the game, per the team's social media account. Chase had originally been listed as questionable.

Chase left the game with less than a minute remaining in a contest, and the game tied at 24. Chase had four receptions in the contest for a total of 64 yards before going down to injury, including a 25 yard catch for the Bengals. When he went down to injury, Chase was leading the team in receiving yards in the game.

The Bengals can't afford to be without Chase for long. The Cincinnati wideout is having another outstanding season, with more than 1,000 receiving yards for the third year in a row. Chase has now had more than 1,000 yards receiving each year he's been in the NFL. He has 7 touchdown receptions on the year.

The Bengals are already without starting quarterback Joe Burrow, who injured his wrist and had to undergo surgery. The team is using Jake Browning at quarterback and has had some success with him. The Bengals are 7-6 on the season heading into Saturday's game against Minnesota. Another injury could derail what little hope the Bengals have for making a playoff run in 2023.

The Bengals ended up defeating the Vikings in overtime, 27-24. Both teams were 7-6 on the year and fighting for a chance to stay alive in the playoff hunt. The Bengals scored 21 points in the fourth quarter of the game to force overtime. The Bengals now improve to 8-6, while the Vikings fell to 7-7.