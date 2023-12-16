Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens throws an absurd interception to the defensive line, leading to fan outbreak.

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens has just recorded one of the worst interceptions you'll ever see. Quoting the great Antonio Brown, “he threw it straight to the D-line.” Mullens was getting sacked in a play against the Cincinnati Bengals and decided to throw the ball so the Vikings wouldn't lose yardage, but it didn't go as planned. Social media had a frenzy with the play.

Very, very bad INT by Nick Mullens. Time to bench him for Jaren Hall?

Nick Mullens dropping back to pass

Mullens was falling down and tossed it straight at one of the interior defensive linemen. This is now his second interception of the game, having two heading into halftime. Mullens is the fourth quarterback the Vikings have started this season, and it's another disappointing performance for head coach Kevin O'Connell and his offense.

Since the injury to Kirk Cousins the Vikings have ridden a rollercoaster at the quarterback position, filled with turnovers. Mullens' interception to B.J. Hill just sums up how Minnesota's been playing on the offensive end. With top-level receivers, there are always big plays around the corner, but consistency has been the biggest issue.

With the Vikings having those quality pass catchers and a solid defense, they just need a quarterback to play decent. All they need is a game manager that keeps the ball from the other team's hands. Turnovers have kept the Vikings from winning and generally improving this season. With Mullens under center that hasn't changed.

A pick like that can't happen to Mullens, who's fighting to prove he can be a viable starting option. The Vikings will continue to roll with what they have, urging their quarterbacks not to play hero-ball and just run the offense.