The Ja'Marr Chase injury update after the Bengals' Week 9 win over the Bills on Sunday Night Football isn't great.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked up a huge AFC win on Sunday Night Football in Week 9, beating the Buffalo Bills 24-18. However, it’s not all good news for Joe Burrow and company, as star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase may have picked up an injury that could even cost him a game.

In the third quarter of the Bengals Week 9 win over the Bills, Chase went long, Burrow threw him a deep ball, and Buffalo defensive back Taron Johnson undercut the wideout, causing him to land hard on his backside.

“I fell on my back. Right now, that’s all I know,” Chase told reporters on Monday “It’s pretty sore just moving around … It got worse as the game went on.”

Chase also said, “All I can do is pray and be a good teammate and be there for those guys and try to get healthy. That’s the only thing I can do right now. Everybody is counting on me to be healthy.”

Ja'Marr Chase getting treatment for his back after falling hard on it Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/VUxKr8iMYd — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) November 6, 2023

Not having Ja’Marr Chase would be a big blow to the Bengals, who have finally rebounded from a 1-3 start to move to 5-3 on the season. He is the team’s leading WR with 64 catches for 697 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bengals have some tough games coming up, with the surprisingly 4-4 Houston Texans next on the docket led by rookie quarterback CJ Stroud. After that, though, the Bengals have one of their games of the year as they travel to Maryland to take on the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. If Cincinnati hopes to right the ship and win the division this year, that Week 12 game is crucial.