Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase revealed the best part of his game amid his rising stardom in the NFL

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is one of the best players in the NFL and he's not short on confidence. Chase recently revealed what he believes to be the best part of his game during an interview, via NFL on CBS.

“I'm versatile,” Chase said. “That's the best part of my game, I'm versatile. I do inside, outside, and I can play a little bit of back. I ain't afraid to take a handoff… I can do it all, wherever they move me.”

Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals are off to a 4-3 start in 2023. Cincinnati started the season slow, but they have picked things up as of late. The Bengals have been a consistent contender over the past two years are looking for more of the same this season.

This time, however, Cincinnati wants to win the Super Bowl. For now, they are focused on preparing for Sunday's matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Chase, as always, will play a pivotal role in the Bengals' chances of defeating Buffalo.

Ja'Marr Chase having another excellent season

Chase has recorded 656 receiving yards and four touchdowns across seven games so far in 2023. Additionally, Chase has reeled in 60 receptions.

He is Joe Burrow's favorite receiver to throw to, and the duo have a special connection that dates back to their college days at LSU. Together, they are hoping to lead Cincinnati to a championship.

The Bengals-Bills clash is scheduled for 8:20 PM EST on Sunday Night Football in what projects to be a competitive and exciting affair.