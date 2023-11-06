Despite getting the huge win in Week 9 against Josh Allen and the Bills, Bengals star Joe Burrow is keeping a cool head.

The Cincinnati Bengals are back, baby! After struggling to start the year, Cincinnati has rattled off four straight wins to go up 5-3. The last two games, in particular, have been mighty impressive. The Bengals completely dismantled the San Francisco 49ers a week prior, then proceeded to dominate the Buffalo Bills the next. Joe Burrow’s improved performance has been the key reason for the improved team.

You’d think that after a big win against a conference rival that the Bengals would be more hyped. However, Burrow’s matter-of-fact statement after the win proves that this team isn’t satisfied with a regular-season win, per Paul Dehner Jr of The Athletic. Cincy wants more, and they know that it’s a long road before they get what they want.

“We are 1-0 this week,” (Bengals QB) Joe Burrow said. “That’s all that matters. We have to be 1-0 next week, too.”

What’s different from the Bengals in Week 4 and the Bengals this week? Well, the most obvious answer is Joe Burrow’s calf being healthier. Burrow suffered a calf injury during training camp, and while he was able to return in Week 1, it was clear he was not at 100%. One of his best traits was his ability to scramble and make a play with the pocket collapsing. Due to the bum calf, Burrow was forced to stay still in the pocket and make quick throws.

Now that Burrow’s healthy, Zac Taylor and the Bengals are able to open up the playbook more. The difference is night and day: the team went from exclusively making short passes to calling designed runs for Burrow. Burrow’s reinvigorated maneuverability also allows his receivers to make a play downfield, leading to more explosive plays. It truly feels like we are watching the same Burrow that dismantled defenses for the last two years.

Burrow’s health isn’t the only reason for the streak: Joe Mixon’s explosiveness and the Bengals’ stiff defense have played a crucial role as well. Their defense have now held the 49ers’ vaunted attack and Josh Allen to sub-20 point games. However, this streak proves that Cincy goes where Burrow goes. When he’s healthy, Cincinnati is the greatest threat to Kansas City’s dominance of the AFC.