The Cincinnati Bengals are in a tough spot at 1-4 on the season, and the record is largely due to the lackluster performance on defense this season, and cornerback Mike Hilton did not hide from that reality when speaking to reporters about the team's performance.

“I know we've been playing like s**t for real, honestly,” Mike Hilton said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. “And we know we have to turn around for us to have a chance to make this run, but that's the thing about this game. You all have another opportunity to go out there and prove yourself.”

The Bengals have one of the best offenses in the NFL, led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who is connecting with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins often. That unit is not getting the exposure it deserves due to the overall team record. Hilton knows the defense has to step up to turn the season around.

“We have to hold up our end of the bargain,” Hilton said, via Baby. “[Our] offense is rolling, but we have to do our part. A play here, a play there. Our record be 4-1, but we're 1-4 and we got to climb out [of] this hole.”

The Bengals narrowly lost to the Baltimore Ravens last week, and getting a divisional win to move to 2-3 on the year would have been huge. Instead, they are in a deeper hole heading into this week's Sunday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants.

Bengals' blueprint to beat the Giants and move to 2-4

When looking at the injury report for the Giants, the Bengals defense could have an opportunity to get right. New York could be without standout rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who is still in concussion protocol. The Giants will be relying on players like Darius Slayton and Wan'Dale Robinson in the passing game, while potentially leaning on both Devin Singletary and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. in the running game.

New York's offensive line has been solid this season, but it would be a bad sign if the Bengals' defense gets bullied in this matchup.

The Giants' pass rush is dangerous with Dexter Lawrence and Brian Burns, but Kayvon Thibodeaux will miss this game, and that is a blow for New York. Chase and Higgins should have room to catch passes against a young Giants secondary. The expectation should be for Cincinnati to continue to be effective on offense.

If the Bengals want to turn this season around, they will have to get a win against a Giants team they are more talented than on Sunday.