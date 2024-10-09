The Cincinnati Bengals have failed Joe Burrow to near-unprecedented levels this season. Despite an MVP-caliber campaign by the signal-caller this far, the Bengals have fallen to 1-4 and could fall out of playoff contention.

Burrow has been dialed in this year, completing 72.3% of his passes for 1,370 yards with 12 touchdowns and two picks. The LSU alum leads the NFL in touchdown tosses through Week 5, and he's only the third quarterback in NFL history to throw 12 scores and complete 70% of his passes with a losing record through five games.

Additionally, Burrow became only the 20th quarterback to throw five touchdowns in a game and lose in Cincinnati's 41-38 overtime defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow weighed in on the reason for this injustice, via ESPN's Ben Baby.

“We're not a championship-level team right now. We're not,” the 6-foot-4, 215-pounder said. “I'd like to think that we'll come back and improve throughout the season to get to that point. But right now, we are not. And we have to get better.”

Burrow then confirmed that the Bengals' record is frustrating considering preseason expectations, via Baby.

“I know exactly how we are 1-4,” he continued. “We're not making plays at the end of the game to go and win it. Definitely not in disbelief. I know exactly what's happening.”

Burrow was being kind, but the real reason is the defense. Cincinnati's 145 points allowed are the second-most thus far, showing that defense still matters in today's offense-heavy game.

Star wideout Ja'Marr Chase echoed Chase's sentiments.

“I think that's what's causing us to be mad, for the most part,” the LSU alum said. “Just putting up 30 points and losing right there.

“That's what we want to do as an offense — put up 30 points and take over the game. Put the ball in our hands last drive and take over. That's what we want, and we didn't do it.”

Luckily, the Bengals are facing the New York Giants on Sunday Night Football in Week 6, who hardly have an imposing offense. The Cleveland Browns come after that, who are also challenged on that side of the ball.

Can Burrow throw Cincinnati back into contention?

Joe Burrow can be Bengals' hero

With just a little help from the defense, Burrow is hot enough to guide the team to victory, which would help his MVP odds. Other than the opening game against the New England Patriots, when Cincinnati scored just 10 points, the 27-year-old has executed at a high level.

Burrow is second in the league in completion percentage despite being ninth in attempts, rarely misfiring despite constantly airing it out. With that type of accuracy, anything is possible in the NFL.

Another thing that would help the Bengals is a run game, which was bound to suffer with the departure of Joe Mixon. Cincinnati ranks just 27th with 480 rushing yards, although that's partially due to abandoning the run game when trailing.

At this point, though, the only thing the Bengals have going for them besides their passing game is their schedule. They don't face another winning team until they rematch the Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. They do face the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles at home in Week 8, but Jalen Hurts and company are vulnerable.

If Burrow weren't an upper-echelon quarterback, continuing this level of play would be too much to ask. Luckily for Cincinnati, though, the former NCAA National Champion is up to the task.