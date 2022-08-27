The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals made headlines for all the wrong reasons of late after their joint practice was called off following a massive brawl between the two sides. This has led to some folks questioning why there are even joint practices in the first place. Pittsburgh Steelers veteran Cam Heyward has decided to chime in on the issue.

Heyward responded to a tweet probing into the value of these joint practices. Heyward has been around the block for quite a bit now, and he has had his fair share of joint practices throughout his decorated career. According to the three-time All-Pro DT, there’s truly a lot that goes on during these joint practices:

“In theory it sounds cool to see you team compete in a practice setting but it’s basically a 2 and half hour wrestling match with no rules or technique which puts everyone on edge. Guys do things they would never do in a game that could lead to injury. Players fight for their team,” Heyward wrote in his tweet.

That sounds like a fair assessment from a guy who can be considered a bit of an authority on the matter. After all, Cam Heyward knows what he’s talking about here.

Interestingly enough, the Rams have already come out with a statement that they intend to deal with Aaron Donald, who many see as one of the main instigators in the fight, as well as their other players internally. At the end of the day, it’s just all part of the game.