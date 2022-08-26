REPORT: Aaron Donald, Rams players potentially facing disciplinary action after Bengals brawl

There’s no love lost between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. What was supposed to be a productive joint practice session between the Super Bowl LVI opponents quickly turned ugly after Rams star Aaron Donald found himself in the middle of a helmet-swinging brawl against the opposition.

There has been a lot of talk as to what type of repercussions Donald should face following his rather untoward actions during the intense practice session. For their part, however, it seems that the Rams are more than happy to keep things under wraps.

Via Ben Baby and Sarah Barshop of ESPN:

The Rams will handle the matter internally, with any potential discipline to remain private, a team source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Friday.

This only means that any disciplinary action on Aaron Donald and the other Rams players that were involved in the fracas likely won’t be disclosed to the public. That is, of course, under the assumption that the Rams actually punish their star defensive tackle.

For their part, the NFL likely won’t have a say in this matter, considering how the transgression occurred during practice. The league has always given teams the leeway to deal with such matters within their organization, and this incident should be no different.

The Rams and the Bengals close out their preseason with a matchup on Friday, and it will be interesting to see what kind of action we get on the field in what has now turned into a very intriguing preseason contest.