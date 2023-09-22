The Cincinnati Bengals have been among the most gritty and clutch teams in the NFL over the past couple years, in large part due to quarterback Joe Burrow. That being said, the team would be faced with a steep climb if it falls to 0-3 this Monday night. A victory could very well hinge on Burrow's playing status (did not practice Thursday).

In any case, Cincinnati has a contingency plan in place for their Week 3 clash with the Los Angeles Rams. The organization has signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to its practice squad, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. It is a spot he already knows after his brief stint with the Bengals this summer.

A move was expected after the New England Patriots scooped up Cincy's former practice squad QB, Will Grier, on Thursday. Sinnett's presence ensures that the team will at least have a backup if Burrow is unable to play (calf) and Jake Browning has to start. He is not going to make fans any more confident in the outcome of the game, however.

Th 26-year-old undrafted quarterback out of San Diego has never thrown an NFL pass. Browning has thrown just one, and it was incomplete. Head coach Zac Taylor desperately needs Joe Burrow to suit up against LA, but if he can't, running back Joe Mixon seems destined to log the most carries of his career.

Formulating an offensive game plan without the face of the franchise, or even a seasoned backup, is an arduous task that few can manage. But the Bengals have talent on both sides of the ball and that aforementioned grit. Add in a lot of luck, and maybe this group can prevail without its most important player.

Hopefully it doesn't have to come to that, though.