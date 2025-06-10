The Cincinnati Bengals are in a difficult situation with superstar Trey Hendrickson. Hendrickson is seeking a lucrative multi-year extension and seems willing to sit out the 2025 NFL season if he does not get it. He will take the first steps of following through on that threat this week.

The Bengals have reportedly made no progress on a multi-year contract extension for Trey Hendrickson, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

As a result, Hendrickson is not expected to report to mandatory minicamp on Tuesday.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport added that there was “hope” a deal might materialize on Monday after the Bengals freed up some money. Unfortunately, there has not been any progress yet.

Hendrickson is not the only player to skip out on mandatory minicamp because of contract concerns.

Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt will also miss out on mandatory minicamp while he lobbies for a new contract.

Both Hendrickson and Watt will be subject to fines for missing mandatory minicamp. ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that each player could be fined $104,768 for missing all three days of mandatory minicamp.

Could the Bengals extend Trey Hendrickson after cutting Germaine Pratt?

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt (57) celebrates an interception in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
As Rapoport hinted at above, the Bengals freed up some money on Monday by releasing linebacker Germaine Pratt.

It is a surprising fall from grace for Pratt and the Bengals.

Pratt led the team in tackles and ranked in the top 10 in the NFL in tackles during the 2024 season. He was also a captain on Cincinnati's defense and a core player in the middle of the unit. Now he hits the open market.

Pratt and the Bengals were on the outs once the team fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo earlier this offseason. Pratt even requested a trade from the Bengals, which clearly never materialized.

Anarumo landed with the Colts, so it would not be surprising the see Indianapolis scoop up Pratt before training camp.

As for Cincinnati, this move could free up resources to help get a Hendrickson extension done.

The Bengals saved $5.6 million in cap space with the move, bringing them up to roughly $33 million in cap space in 2025.

Bengals fans are hopeful that the team can get a deal done with Hendrickson as soon as possible. Otherwise, the Bengals could be without one superstar player during a crucial 2025 season.