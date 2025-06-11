The Cincinnati Bengals are navigating a rocky offseason, and first-round pick Shemar Stewart has officially spoken out amid rising tension over his unsigned rookie deal. With Bengals minicamp in full swing, Stewart remains on the sideline while negotiations stall—raising concerns from fans eager to see the talented pass rusher hit the field.

Sports Illustrated’s Jay Morrison posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) capturing Stewart’s response when asked about fan frustration over his absence.

“At the end of the day, fans are gonna be fans. They gonna love me one day. They gonna hate me the next day. So no matter what I say, they gonna love me and somehow find a way to hate me tomorrow. So Bengals fans, I’ll try to get out there as fast as I can.”

The Stewart contract standoff has become a focal point of the offseason, especially as it unfolds alongside the contract frustrations of veteran pass rusher Trey Hendrickson. Stewart, the No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, is reportedly pushing back against a proposed clause in his deal that would allow the team to void future guarantees if one season ends in default.

This type of clause deviates from standard rookie contracts and was not present in the deal signed by last year’s first-round pick, Amarius Mims. Stewart’s camp sees it as an unfair precedent—one that could redefine rookie negotiations not just for the Bengals, but league-wide.

In what appears to be his first direct message to the fanbase since the contract standoff began, Stewart addressed the frustration surrounding his absence with a candid and composed tone. While clearly disappointed by the situation, Stewart made it clear that he remains focused on getting back to football and earning the support of Bengals fans. His response offered a rare glimpse into his mindset during the holdout and signaled that, despite the ongoing negotiations, he’s eager to join his teammates as soon as possible.

For now, Bengals minicamp will carry on without one of its top rookies. Whether the team relents or Stewart caves, the result could carry long-term implications for rookie contracts across the NFL.