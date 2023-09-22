The New England Patriots' quarterback situation took another fascinating turn on Thursday.

Will Grier signed a deal to join the Patriots' 53-man roster, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. In a corresponding move, the Patriots will place cornerback Marcus Jones on injured reserve in order to help open a roster spot.

The addition of Grier will give the Patriots three quarterbacks on their 53-man roster, something that hasn't been the norm for them. Obviously, Mac Jones remains the starter but the backup quarterback situation has been in flux since Bailey Zappe was released on cutdown day in late August.

First, the Patriots signed Zappe to their practice squad a day after waiving him. They claimed Matt Corral off waivers a day later, placing him on the 53-man roster. However, Zappe earned his backup job back on the eve of the regular-season opener and Corral was placed on the left team/exempt list.

Corral remained on the left team/exempt list through Monday, when he and Ian Book (who signed a deal to join the Patriots' practice squad) were released. It was reported that Corral was going to sign a deal to join the Patriots' practice squad on Tuesday, but those plans changed on Wednesday.

Through this, it appeared Zappe had his backup spot secured again following a rough preseason. Now, the 2022 fourth-round pick might have some competition to be Jones' primary backup.

Grier, 28, has been a bit of a journeyman since the Carolina Panthers selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He started two regular season games that season, throwing zero touchdowns to four interceptions. After serving as the Panthers' third backup in 2020, Grier was cut ahead of the 2021 regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Grier shortly after his release from the Panthers. He didn't appear in a regular-season game for them over the last two seasons, serving as the third-string quarterback. He was released from the team at the end of training camp, throwing for 305 yards with four total touchdowns in the preseason finale after he learned the team would be cutting him.

Grier has spent the last few weeks on the Cincinnati Bengals' practice squad.