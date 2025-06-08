Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested in Kentucky early Saturday morning. He was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and public intoxication and was released on $10,000 bond. Now, Jones’ agent Peter Schaffer is speaking out.

“The recent arrest of Adam “Pacman” Jones in Covington, Kentucky, is yet another example of overzealous policing and the systemic issues that plague our justice system. Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained—a fundamental question that every citizen should be allowed to ask without fear of retaliation,” Schaffer wrote, per Jordan Schultz on X.

Adam Jones’ representative pushes back on arrest narrative

“Initially, officers claimed he was being arrested for assault, then shifted to public intoxication… and finally settled on disorderly conduct—simply for asking why he was being detained. This pattern of escalating and inconsistent charges is a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a troubling trend of police officers prioritizing their own discretion over constitutional rights.

“Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct. The repeated mischaracterization of his encounters with law enforcement—often stemming from minor incidents—only reinforces the need for accountability in policing.

“We call for a full and transparent review of this arrest, and we stand firm in the belief that no one should be treated as guilty before they’ve even had their day in court,” Schaffer added (full statement here).

Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos over his 13-year career. However, Jones is best remembered as a member of the Bengals. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 while with Cincinnati.

Jones is no stranger to law enforcement. He’s had numerous run-ins with police dating back to before he entered the NFL. More recently, Jones was arrested at a casino and allegedly threatened to kill an officer as he was taken into custody in 2019. And last year he was charged with assault on a peace officer, public intoxication, evading and resisting arrest after the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight in Arlington, Texas.

Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2018 season.