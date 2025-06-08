Former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was arrested in Kentucky early Saturday morning. He was charged with disorderly conduct, assaulting a police officer and public intoxication and was released on $10,000 bond. Now, Jones’ agent Peter Schaffer is speaking out.

“The recent arrest of Adam “Pacman” Jones in Covington, Kentucky, is yet another example of overzealous policing and the systemic issues that plague our justice system. Adam did nothing wrong other than exercise his right to ask why he was being detained—a fundamental question that every citizen should be allowed to ask without fear of retaliation,” Schaffer wrote, per Jordan Schultz on X.

Adam Jones’ representative pushes back on arrest narrative

Jan 4, 2015; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Pacman Jones (Adam Jones) reacts during the 2014 AFC Wild Card playoff football game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“Initially, officers claimed he was being arrested for assault, then shifted to public intoxication… and finally settled on disorderly conduct—simply for asking why he was being detained. This pattern of escalating and inconsistent charges is a clear abuse of authority and demonstrates a troubling trend of police officers prioritizing their own discretion over constitutional rights.

“Adam, like every American, is innocent until proven guilty. Yet, once again, his past is being weaponized against him in the court of public opinion, while the officers involved face no scrutiny for their conduct. The repeated mischaracterization of his encounters with law enforcement—often stemming from minor incidents—only reinforces the need for accountability in policing.

Article Continues Below
More Cincinnati Bengals News
image thumbnail
Rising Cincinnati Bengals rookie turning heads in 2025 OTAsEnzo Flojo ·
Former Cincinnati Bengal Adam \"Pacman\" Jones, seen in this 2017 picture, will spend 30 days in jail for assaulting a security guard at an Over-the-Rhine nightclub in February.
Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones arrested in Kentucky for public intoxication, assaultBenjamin Adducchio ·
Three mystery players in the middle, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase around them, Cincinnati skyline in the background
3 Cincinnati Bengals hidden gems on 2025 roster you need to knowEnzo Flojo ·
Cincinnati Bengals Trey Hendrickson makes an appearance at practice, Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in Downtown Cincinnati.
Bengals rumors: Insider reveals ideal Trey Hendrickson trade packageBen Strauss ·
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after the game-winning touchdown pass to Tee Higgins in overtime of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Joe Burrow takes blame for 2024 Bengals failure despite NFL-leading statsBen Strauss ·
Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) takes to the field prior to the Ravens' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC wild card game.
Ravens’ Marlon Humphrey trolls Bengals over Shemar Stewart’s rookie holdoutJosh Davis ·

“We call for a full and transparent review of this arrest, and we stand firm in the belief that no one should be treated as guilty before they’ve even had their day in court,” Schaffer added (full statement here).

Jones was selected sixth overall in the 2005 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans. He played for the Titans, Cowboys, Bengals and Broncos over his 13-year career. However, Jones is best remembered as a member of the Bengals. He earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2014 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2015 while with Cincinnati.

Jones is no stranger to law enforcement. He’s had numerous run-ins with police dating back to before he entered the NFL. More recently, Jones was arrested at a casino and allegedly threatened to kill an officer as he was taken into custody in 2019. And last year he was charged with assault on a peace officer, public intoxication, evading and resisting arrest after the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight in Arlington, Texas.

Jones announced his retirement from the NFL after the 2018 season.