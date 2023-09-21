Joe Burrow is dealing with a calf injury and his status for Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams is in question. Burrow was asked about his injury on Thursday ahead of the Rams-Bengals Monday Night Football clash.

“Feeling better. Not as sore,” Burrow responded, per Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic. “Time heals. So we’ll see.”

He then gave a two-word answer when asked if he is going to play in the game, via Dehner Jr. as well.

“We’ll see.”

Bengals: Joe Burrow's status for Week 3 in question

The Bengals are 0-2. They haven't performed especially well on either side of the ball, but their struggles have been very difficult to ignore from an offensive standpoint. Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, and the rest of Cincinnati's offense make up a potent scoring unit. However, the Bengals have not found their rhythm so far.

Perhaps Burrow's calf injury has played a role in his underperformance. That obviously impacts the receivers as well, and allows opposing defenses to focus on Cincinnati's rushing attack. It's been a frustrating couple of weeks for Joe Burrow and the Bengals without question.

Cincinnati would obviously prefer for Burrow to play in Week 3. It's too early in the season to call this a must-win affair, but teams have often found it difficult to reach the postseason after starting a season 0-3. That said, if Burrow's injury is indeed directly impacting his performance, then giving him a week off could pay dividends down the road.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Bengals and Burrow as they are made available.